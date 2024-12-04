Chris Hemsworth has not been seen as his Marvel superhero since 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, but the actor will soon reprise his role.

Hemsworth played Thor Odinson for well over a decade now, with appearances in eight different MCU projects, including headlining roles in four Thor movies.

The actor has shown no sign of wanting to leave his Marvel character behind although Hemsworth admitted that his next appearance as Thor would need to be a "drastically different version in tone" in order to entice him back.

Chris Hemsworth Confirmed for Next MCU Disney+ Show

Disney+

While the status of a fifth Thor movie is currently unknown, Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as the God of Thunder in at least one more MCU project.

The official cast list of Marvel's What If..? confirmed Hemsworth will return to voice the character of Thor in the upcoming third season. What If...? is an animated anthology series from Marvel Studios exploring the events in different timelines in Marvel's multiverse.

Hemsworth joins many of the live-action MCU actors reprising their roles for the animated series, including Sebastian Stan, Kathryn Hahn, Samuel L. Jackson and more.

This will mark the sixth appearance for Hemsworth in What If...? who voiced Thor in two episodes of Season 1 of the series, and three episodes for Season 2.

Which What If...? S3 Episode Will Thor Appear In?

What If...? Season 3 is set to be the final one for the animated series and Marvel is no doubt preparing to take some big swings with its remaining episodes.

Thor isn't seen in What If...? Season 3's trailer so it's a mystery exactly what role he will play in the final season and which episode he'll appear in.

The most likely candidate is the episode that sees X-Men character Storm gain the powers of the Mjolnir, which is teased in the Season 3 trailer. It is speculated that this episode could be Marvel's attempt to do a Thor Corps story which, if this is the case, would likely include the titular hero himself as well.

Interestingly, Thor regulars Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), and Rachel House (Topaz) are also listed as cast members for Season 3 of What If...? potentially hinting at their involvement in whatever Thor's storyline ends up being.

Hemsworth previously appeared in multiple episodes per season of What If...? so it's possible the actor could do the same here and join the series in a multi-episode arc for Thor.

What If...? Season 3 will be released on Disney+ on Sunday, December 22.