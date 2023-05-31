Chris Hemsworth Is Willing to Return as Thor on One Condition

MCU veteran Chris Hemsworth shared the only condition that he has for returning as Thor in future projects.

Hemsworth has spent the last decade or so playing the God of Thunder for Marvel Studios, with his most recent appearance as the character coming in 2022's largely-panned Thor: Love and Thunder.

However, since then, Hemsworth's future in the MCU has been up in the air, especially as the actor announced he would take some time away from movies to focus on his health after finding out he's at risk for Alzheimer's disease.

But this doesn't mean his time in the MCU is officially over yet, especially with Thor likely set for some kind of role in one of the next two Avengers outings coming in the Multiverse Saga.

Chris Hemsworth's One Condition for Thor Comeback

Marvel

Speaking with Spanish magazine AccionCine, Thor star Chris Hemsworth shared what it would take for him to return to the MCU and reprise his role as the God of Thunder.

While he has no concrete plans to return, Hemsworth admitted - in an interview that's been translated from Spanish - that this decision "depends on the type of story" and that his condition for returning is that the material "has to be something unique," not wanting to keep doing the same thing over and over again:

"I have no idea. I've said it before, it all depends on the type of story. It has to be something unique. What I don't want is to do the same with the character until the end, until there is a feeling of exhaustion in the audience. But if there is excitement for it, I am always willing to return. If there is a new story, it has to be something very special. I'm sure there's something exciting to tell, so we'll have to wait and see. You have to wait to find it."

In a conversation with Josh Horowitz in November about his future, he mentioned then about wanting his return to see "a drastically different version" of the character for the future:

"Again, I don’t know if I’m even invited back. But if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity… (laughs) … Thor lost his mind that last one. He’s got to figure it out now."

When Will Chris Hemsworth Return as Thor?

While there are more than a handful of projects that could include Hemsworth as the first son of Odin, his comeback will have to be one that does something different with the character than anything he's done before.

And even though he's expressed his doubts about doing the same thing too many times with the iconic character, there does seem to be a place to which Thor could go that fans haven't seen even through over half a dozen movies thus far.

Many are already eagerly anticipating his eventual battle with Brett Goldstein's Hercules after the Ted Lasso star first appeared in Love and Thunder's mid-credits scene, with Goldstein himself even expressing his excitement to continue.

But with Hemsworth even opening the door to his character facing his end when he comes back in the MCU, many will be anxious to see the direction Marvel chooses to go with the original Avenger.

Chris Hemsworth's most recent appearance in the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder is streaming on Disney+.