Chris Hemsworth's Thor, one of the last remaining original Avengers, may be preparing to exit the MCU.

Since the God of Thunder made his Marvel Studios debut in 2011's Thor, Chris Hemsworth has appeared in nine MCU films and was the first actor confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday during the 2026 film's casting announcement.

However, a new rumor suggests Marvel Studios' upcoming slate is likely where Thor's MCU journey will end.

Marvel Studios Is Planning Send-Off for Chris Hemsworth's Thor

According to The Cosmic Circus, Marvel Studios is looking to give Chris Hemsworth's Thor a proper yet epic send-off in its upcoming films with New Avengers (Vol. 3) #32 serving as the inspiration.

Still, a farewell to the OG Avenger doesn't necessairly mean Marvel is looking to part ways with the Extraction star or his character.

The rumor further notes that Thor Corps, as well as other elements of Thor's comic book mythology, will be adapted for Avengers: Secret Wars and future MCU storytelling.

In addition, before Hemsworth hangs up the hammer, his Thor and Loki will share that reunion fans have been asking for, as the last time the two shared the screen was during Loki's death scene in Avengers: Infinity War and prior to Loki on Disney+.

Is Marvel Studios Really Retiring Chris Hemsworth's Thor?

It's important for fans to realize this Thor report is a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt.

While Chris Hemsworth was one of the last original Avengers stars, Marvel Studios seems more interested in bringing MCU veterans back into the fold than pushing them out, as evidence by Robert Downey Jr.'s comeback, the return of the Russo Brothers, and potentially Captain America's Chris Evans.

However, following Thor: Love and Thunder's lackluster reception, Chris Hemsworth shared his condition for another Thor reprisal, saying, "It has to be something unique" and that a "drastically different version" may be the best course forward.

Since Phase 6 is still part of the Multiverse Saga, and Marvel Studios may not be bidding the actor goodbye, perhaps a different Thor will assume Thor Odinson's place in the proper MCU?

In a way, it would mirrror what audiences experienced with Loki, since the God of Stories from Loki is a Variant. It's also similar to what Robert Downey Jr. is doing with Doctor Doom and maybe who Chris Evans is playing in Doomsday (if the rumors are to be believed).

For now, it seems fans can count on Hemsworth's classic Thor for Avengers: Doomsday; but it will be interesting to hear what the God of Thunder actor says next about his MCU future.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026.