A new photo from Marvel Studios gave fans a tease about Avengers 5 (formerly titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty), indicating one unsurprising hero set for a lead role.

Avengers 5 will serve as the MCU’s first team-up movie for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which will help tie off the Multiverse Saga.

To nobody's surprise, it holds a place as one of the Multiverse Saga's three most important movies (alongside Deadpool & Wolverine and Avengers: Secret Wars). However, with the roster having changed drastically since the Infinity Saga, many wonder which Avenger could take on leading duties for the new team.

1 MCU Hero's Unsurprising Lead Role for Avengers 5

At Disney's panel from CinemaCon 2024, Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman highlighted the studio's biggest franchise movies being released after 2024, which included 2026's Avengers 5.

Bergman teased more "great stories from [their] biggest franchises" coming in the next few years, which includes Marvel's premier crossover story continuing in new Avengers movies:

"Over the next few years, we'll continue to deliver more of our great stories from our biggest franchises, including 'Avatar,' 'Avengers,' 'Star Wars,' 'Toy Story,' and 'Frozen.'"

Disney showcased a massive collage photo to accompany the announcement, which featured Chris Hemsworth's Thor in the Avengers image.

Disney

Unsurprisingly, this teases a notable role for Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder, if not a leading one, in Avengers 5.

This comes after Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America departed the franchise after 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

The new sequel is also still without an official title after Disney removed the official The Kang Dynasty subtitle in February 2024, which came after Kang star Jonathan Majors was removed from the movie.

How Big Will Thor's Avengers 5 Role Be?

Seeing Hemsworth play a lead role as Thor in Avengers 5 should not come as a shock, as he had more screen time than every character except Thanos in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

He was even recently teased for a role in Deadpool & Wolverine, and he seems to be the next in line for a headlining role with both Tony Stark and Steve Rogers' departures.

This is only further solidified by reports that Hemsworth was in talks to return for Avengers 5 in November, which would give him a 15-year run in the franchise after last appearing in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel still clearly sees plenty of exciting action for Thor's future in the MCU, and while the next movie's story is a mystery, seeing the God of Thunder back in action should have fans thrilled for what's coming.

Avengers 5 is currently set to debut in theaters on May 1, 2026.

