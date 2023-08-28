It's time to dive into all of the movies in the MCU that feature Chris Hemsworth as Marvel's Thor in chronological order.

First cast as Marvel Studios' God of Thunder in 2010, Hemsworth rose to superstar status thanks to his role in the MCU, which saw him become an original member of the Avengers as the Infinity Saga evolved.

Now recognized as one of the busiest actors in the industry, Hemsworth's history with the MCU stands as memorable in all of cinema as fans reflect on the actor's long run in the comic-book movie world.

Chris Hemsworth's MCU Movies in Order

1.) Thor (2011)

Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth's debut as Thor Odinson comes in 2011's Thor under the direction of Kenneth Branagh, arriving next to Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) as the God of Thunder opens up the MCU's cosmic saga.

Being sent to Earth after putting the Nine Realms on the brink of war, Thor must learn a sense of humanity in order to regain his god status and his mighty hammer, Mjolnir, all while Loki goes on his own quest for power and revenge.

Once Thor finds his way again, he's forced to temporarily sever ties between his home planet of Asgard and Earth, saving both of their worlds from destruction as he takes the first steps on his path toward being a hero.

2.) The Avengers (2012)

Marvel Studios

To close out the MCU's Phase 1 slate, Hemsworth's Thor heads to Earth for a second time, teaming up with Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in 2012's The Avengers, directed by Joss Whedon.

Forced to confront his villainous brother as the God of Mischief looks to take over Earth with an alien army, Thor is put through the physical and emotional wringer as he learns more about the people of Midgard and how to work as part of a team.

Watching Tony Stark almost sacrifice his life in order to stop Loki's army, Thor then takes Loki and the Tesseract back to Asgard as he bids his new friends farewell for the foreseeable future.

3.) Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Marvel Studios

A year after his last visit to Earth, Thor is bringing order back to the Nine Realms in Alan Taylor's Thor: The Dark World before all of existence is threatened by Malekith and the Dark Elves.

This film would introduce the Aether, the third Infinity Stone seen in the MCU as it wound up stuck in Jane Foster before Thor had to get it out of her to save her life.

Watching his mother, Frigga, fall to her death, Thor would stop Malekith from using the Aether and the Convergence to plunge the universe into darkness, reigniting his relationship with Jane and even coming down to Earth for an extended time.

4.) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Marvel Studios

Thor becomes a full-time member of the Avengers in Joss Whedon's Avengers: Age of Ultron, jumping right into the action as the team captures Baron Von Strucker before the villainous Ultron is born.

Aiding in the search for Ultron, Thor's biggest moment in this film comes when he uses his lightning to give birth to Paul Bettany's Vision, going into shock when the Mind-Stone-infused android is worthy to lift his mighty hammer.

After helping defeat Ultron, Thor goes off into space to learn more about the Infinity Stones due to the vision he had, hoping to prepare for the imminent threat that's coming for his new home.

5.) Doctor Strange (2016)

Marvel Studios

Thor only shows up for one quick moment in 2016's Doctor Strange, taking a seat in front of the new Master of the New York Sanctum in the Phase 3 film's mid-credits scene.

Thor begins to learn about Doctor Strange's magic while Strange tells him about his "watchlist of individuals and beings from other realms" that could prove to be dangerous to Earth, with Strange mentioning Loki as one of those threats.

This scene would be used almost verbatim in Thor's next solo movie as Strange agrees to help the God of Thunder find his missing brother.

6.) Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Marvel Studios

After learning about the prophecy known as Ragnarok at the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok, the God of Thunder winds up confronting his long-lost sister Hela, the Goddess of Death, as she yearns to conquer Asgard after destroying Thor's hammer.

Being sent to Sakaar and having to fight his way out of trouble, even encountering his friend, the Hulk, Thor also teams up with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie to get back to his home realm and take down Hela.

While he loses his eye and winds up having to let Asgard fall at the hands of Surtur to complete the prophecy, he saves most of his people while they look for a new home - all with Thor as the new King.

7.) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Marvel Studios

Thor suffers more than ever before in the MCU at the start of Avengers: Infinity War, watching Thanos murder his brother Loki and half of the Asgardians before being blasted off into space.

After a rescue effort by the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor sets off to Nidavellir with Rocket and Groot in pursuit of a new hammer, building the mighty Stormbreaker ax with Peter Dinklage's Eitri before blasting into the Battle of Wakanda.

Although Thor gets another shot to take down Thanos, even stabbing him in the chest with Stormbreaker, the Mad Titan snaps his fingers with the full Infinity Gauntlet, wiping out half of all life in the universe before Thor can stop him.

8.) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Marvel Studios

Although Thor winds up exacting a bit of revenge on Thanos by chopping his head off, the King of Asgard falls into a deep depression during the five years in which half the universe is gone in Avengers: Endgame.

Brought back into the fray by Rocket and the Hulk, Thor helps get the Reality Stone from 2013 Asgard, even getting to reconnect with his late mother as Frigga helps him find a sense of closure with her death and his place in the universe.

Wielding both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker in the final battle, he aids in defeating Thanos for good before attending Tony Stark's funeral, eventually leaving Asgard under Valkyrie's leadership and heading off into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

9.) Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Marvel Studios

After a round of adventures with the Guardians, Thor is led back to New Asgard on Earth in Thor: Love and Thunder when he learns of Gorr the God Butcher's killing rampage, reuniting him with Jane Foster as she becomes worthy to wield Mjolnir.

Defeating the Gods of Omnipotence City to gain possession of Zeus' lightning bolt, Thor and his team work to find Gorr and end his reign of terror, all while Thor finds out about Jane's tragic battle with Stage 4 cancer.

Although Thor ends up defeating Gorr and even bringing Gorr's daughter, Love, back to life again, he has to endure losing Jane before taking on a new challenge as a father.

All nine of Chris Hemsworth's live-action appearances as Thor in the MCU can be seen on Disney+.