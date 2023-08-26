Marvel Pays Tribute to Natalie Portman's Jane Foster After MCU Death

Natalie Portman got a moment to shine as Jane Foster in a social media post paying tribute to her death in the MCU.

Portman enjoyed an 11-year run as part of the Marvel Studios family as she starred in three of Chris Hemsworth's four Thor movies, coming back to the fray in 2022 after a short leave of absence from the MCU.

Putting in a great deal of work physically and filming memorable performances, the Oscar-winning actress embraced some wild Marvel Comics storylines as she played a key role in the Thor quadrilogy's success.

Natalie Portman's Jane Foster Gets New Tribute

Marvel's X (formerly known as Twitter) page from the United Kingdom posted a tribute to Natalie Portman's Jane Foster from the MCU's Thor movies, including four pictures commemorating her role with Marvel Studios.

The post starts with a subtle moment in 2011's Thor when Portman's sitting by the fire with Chris Hemsworth's depowered God of Thunder, reminiscing on when she backed into the Asgardian with her van twice:

"I hit you with my car a couple of times, so I think that kind of evens things out."

Marvel Studios

2013's Thor: The Dark World gets its moment to shine with an image showing Portman punching Tom Hiddleston's Loki in the face, giving him some payback for his efforts in the Battle of New York from 2012's The Avengers:

"That was for New York."

Marvel Studios

The last two pictures come from 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, with one showing Jane from the final battle against Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher as she unleashes her power against the villain:

"If you can't say, Mighty Thor, I'll accept Doctor Jane Foster."

Marvel Studios

The post ends with a shot of Jane's final moment before her death in Thor 4, laying in Thor's arms as she tells him to "Keep your heart open" as she dissipates into thin air and moves on to her new life in Valhalla:

Marvel Studios

What Is Natalie Portman's Future as Jane Foster?

With Jane Foster moving on to Valhalla in Thor: Love and Thunder, the character certainly has a clear ending point should Natalie Portman not want to continue with the role any further.

But as the Multiverse Saga continues to expand, particularly with major team-up films like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars on the way, there is ample opportunity for Portman to come back.

The comics already offered up a few potential ways for Jane to come back to life again in Valhalla, one of which even allowed her to become a Valkyrie after going through chemotherapy successfully.

For Portman herself, the actress revealed that her son actually asked her point-blank to "keep doing Marvel movies," noting that she's "open to anything" in terms of suiting up as the God of Thunder for another round.

All of Natalie Portman's MCU appearances as Jane Foster are available to stream on Disney+.