Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline Order With Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder Disney Plus
By Lauren Rouse

Just a couple of months after its release in cinemas, Marvel's latest blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder has landed on Disney+

The fourth solo outing for Chris Hemsworth's hero sees the God of Thunder go up against Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher with the help of his friends Valkyrie and Korg. Thor's ex-girlfriend Jane (Natalie Portman) also makes an appearance in the film, now wielding his ex-hammer, Mjolnir. 

Thor: Love and Thunder is the 29th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is rapidly moving towards the conclusion of Phase 4. As the pop culture franchise continues to expand, it's easy to lose track of when each movie and series takes place in the timeline. 

Luckily, Disney+ is keeping track, and now that Thor 4 has arrived on the streaming service, its place in the MCU timeline has been confirmed.

Where Does Thor: Love and Thunder Sit On The Timeline? 

Thor Love and Thunder MCU
Marvel

Now that Thor: Love and Thunder is live on Disney+, the chronological order of MCU projects has been updated to include the fourth Thor project.

Thor 4 is placed last in the timeline order of the MCU, which puts it after both She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Ms. Marvel

The full list of MCU projects in timeline order, as per Disney+, can be seen below:

  1. Captain America: The First Avenger
  2. Captain Marvel
  3. Iron Man
  4. Iron Man 2
  5. The Incredible Hulk
  6. Thor
  7. The Avengers
  8. Thor: The Dark World
  9. Iron Man 3
  10. Captain America: The First Avenger
  11. Guardians of the Galaxy
  12. I Am Groot: Groot’s First Steps
  13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  14. I Am Groot: The Little Guy
  15. I Am Groot: Groot’s Pursuit
  16. I Am Groot: Groot Takes a Bath
  17. I Am Groot: Magnum Opus
  18. Avengers: Age of Ultron
  19. Ant-Man
  20. Captain America: Civil War
  21. Black Widow
  22. Black Panther
  23. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  24. Doctor Strange
  25. Thor: Ragnarok
  26. Ant-Man and the Wasp
  27. Avengers: Infinity War
  28. Avengers: Endgame
  29. Loki
  30. What If...?
  31. WandaVision
  32. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  33. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  34. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  35. Eternals
  36. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  37. Hawkeye
  38. Moon Knight
  39. She-Hulk
  40. Ms. Marvel
  41. Thor: Love and Thunder

The timeline order of the MCU with the new addition of Thor: Love and Thunder is also laid out in this graphic:

The Direct Image
Disney+

What Does Thor 4's Timeline Placement Mean?

Thor: Love and Thunder's placement on the Marvel timeline makes it the most "recent" project in the cinematic universe. 

The last audiences saw of the Asgardian hero prior to Love and Thunder, he was off on spacefaring adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy. While it's unclear just how many months, or even years, Thor spent with the Guardians, the opening moments of Thor 4 addressed the fact that it was enough time for him to lose the weight he had gained in Avengers: Endgame and feel the need to move on and find his next adventure.

Seeing as Thor 4 also served as a launchpad for the Guardians' next adventure, it's likely either the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be up next on the MCU's chronological timeline.

Thor: Love and Thunder is available to stream now on Disney+.

