Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+: What Exact TIME Will It Release?

Nearly two months have passed since Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters, the MCU's second movie of 2022 and the 29th movie in the franchise as a whole.

While the movie earned largely mixed reviews due to what some called questionable CGI and hotly-debated plot developments, the time has almost come for the film to take its place on Disney+. Taking into account that the movie is just a tick under two hours long, it should entice many MCU fans to revisit everything that went down in the God of Thunder's fourth solo adventure under the Marvel Studios umbrella.

To celebrate this movie's streaming debut coming to Disney+ on September 8, the company took the time to throw together a new trailer for the movie ahead of Disney+ Day 2022, celebrating some of the more exciting moments from the sequel. Now, fans are wondering about the specifics behind Love and Thunder's Disney+ debut, particularly what time the movie will be available to watch across the world.

Thor 4's Imminent Disney+ Debut Time

Marvel

When does Thor: Love and Thunder release on Disney+?

Chris Hemsworth's fourth MCU solo movie will be on the streaming service in the United States at 3 a.m. EST on Thursday, September 8, which equates to 12 a.m. PST.

This is also the same time all of the original Star Wars and Marvel Disney+ content tends to drop onto the service.

How Many Viewers Will Thor 4 Bring In?

Although Love and Thunder was seen as something of a disappointment critically, it still managed to perform fairly well at the global box office by bringing in over $750 million in revenue. For comparison, this is only slightly less than what Warner Bros. made with The Batman, which is regarded as one of the best DC properties from the past few years.

By that comparison alone, it seems likely that Thor 4 will have an audience waiting for it to make its debut on Disney+. The only question now is what kind of specific numbers it will earn once September 8 thunders in.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set viewing records for the service upon its debut thanks to a number of Multiversal cameos and epic magical action, which means even more now that fans are aware of the overarching Multiverse Saga. While Thor 4 may not have that same pull, there are still plenty of exciting moments to look back on from Take Waititi's second directorial effort.

Chief among those is the movie's first post-credits scene, which introduced Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein as the MCU's take on Hercules before he faces off against Thor in a future outing. This comes after Natalie Portman makes her glorious return as Jane Foster, becoming worthy of wielding Mjolnir before going down her comic-book path and meeting her end as the movie comes to a close.

These moments and more will come back into the spotlight when Thor: Love and Thunder begins streaming on Disney+ at 12 a.m. PST on Thursday, September 8.

