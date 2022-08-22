Disney+ Announces Thor: Love and Thunder’s Streaming Release Date

Thor: Love and Thunder Arrives on Disney+ (Very Soon)
In anticipation of the next Disney+ Day, Disney has announced a list of films and series that will premiere on Thursday, September 8, including Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder.
To commemorate the occasion, a new poster for the movie was released by Chris Hemsworth himself:
Chris Hemsworth's fourth solo outing as the God of Thunder won't be the only MCU release to hit the service on Disney+ Day though, as the fourth Thor will be joined by the release of a new documentary special for the film in addition to the fourth episode of She-Hulk.
In addition, a documentary about the development of Obi-Wan Kenobi, A Jedi's Return, will also premiere on the streaming service on September 8.
Only 16 days, 18 hours, and 59 minutes until September 8, but who’s counting? (It’s us, we are.)
The full list of Disney+ Day releases can be seen below:
