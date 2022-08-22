New MCU Timeline Revealed | First Spider-Verse 2 Poster | Kenobi Season 2 Update | Ezra Miller Issues Apology | MCU Phase 6 Movies & Shows | Tom Holland Quits Social Media | First She-Hulk Reviews |

Disney+ Announces Thor: Love and Thunder’s Streaming Release Date

Disney+ Announces Thor: Love and Thunder’s Special Release Date
By Pierre Chanliau

Thor: Love and Thunder Arrives on Disney+ (Very Soon)

In anticipation of the next Disney+ Day, Disney has announced a list of films and series that will premiere on Thursday, September 8, including Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder.

To commemorate the occasion, a new poster for the movie was released by Chris Hemsworth himself:

Thor Disney+ Day Poster
Disney+

Chris Hemsworth's fourth solo outing as the God of Thunder won't be the only MCU release to hit the service on Disney+ Day though, as the fourth Thor will be joined by the release of a new documentary special for the film in addition to the fourth episode of She-Hulk.

In addition, a documentary about the development of Obi-Wan Kenobi, A Jedi's Return, will also premiere on the streaming service on September 8.

Only 16 days, 18 hours, and 59 minutes until September 8, but who’s counting? (It’s us, we are.)

Which #DisneyPlusDay Premiere are you most excited to stream?!

The full list of Disney+ Day releases can be seen below:

Disney Plus Day September
Disney+

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

