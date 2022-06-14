Marvel Director Shares Promising Update on MCU Halloween Disney+ Special

For as long as the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been around, and with all that it's achieved, somehow the studio behind some of the biggest franchises in the world has never released a holiday special. To the relief of some, this streak will come to an end this year with James Gunn's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In addition to that adventure with the iconic band of space-faring misfits, fans can also look forward to a separate spooky Halloween-themed MCU outing.

What's it about? All rumors and reports indicate that it will be centered on the Werewolf by Night comics—though, the project may go by a different name when it hits Disney+, which will probably be around October given its Halloween roots.

As the title would indicate, the story will focus on a Werewolf, potentially one of the original bearers of the title, Jack Russell. Any further plot details remain under wraps. However, there are rumblings that Man-Thing could appear as well.

While the plot is a mystery, despite Marvel Studios not officially acknowledging the project's existence, it's been confirmed that well-known composer Michael Giacchino will be directing the Halloween special. So what has the experience been like, and when might fans get some proper updates?

MCU Halloween Special Updates Around the Corner

Marvel

In an interview with Phase Zero podcast, Werewolf by Midnight director and multiple-time MCU composer, Michael Giacchino, was asked about his experience working on the MCU's Halloween Disney+ special.

Giacchino noted how "it's an incredibly challenging process," but he's "been having a blast," and the newly minted director hopes that "[they'll] share a lot more about it [very soon]:"

" I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it. I have every day. I've been having fun working on it. We're in the middle of it and, hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yea, but there's not much I can say other than I'm having a good time and I'm working on something I love. So, I mean, that's a win-win right there."

Fans Want More Werewolf Information

With the project having likely finished production at this point, it's strange that Marvel Studios hasn't even confirmed Werewolf By Night exists. Or, maybe it isn't, seeing as they also denied Black Widow's existence when everyone knew it was filming thanks to set photos. Could the official confirmation come during Marvel Studios' big D23 panel this September?

Given all the rumors circulating about the big bad wolf's debut, it's about time fans got more concrete information. Hopefully, when the world does, Marvel can also give them a glimpse at the practical effects reportedly being used.

But what will the future look like for the furry new MCU character? There's a good chance Mahershala Ali's Blade will make his on-screen debut in the special, setting up Werewolf to be a big player going forward. As for why he shows up, well that's up for debate. A common train of thought is that the vampire hunter has been going around pulling together the MCU's iteration of the Midnight Suns to take on an unknown supernatural threat.

It's a good thing Blade isn't a werewolf hunter.

Werewolf by Midnight is rumored to premiere on Disney+ sometime this Halloween season, while Blade will likely hit theaters sometime in 2023.