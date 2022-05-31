Disney+ Day 2022 Announced: 7 Predictions for Marvel Studios Reveals

Marvel Studios has an ever-growing slate of projects in development, one which has grown more expansive than ever lately with the addition of its Disney+ series. Various production companies report new films and series every month. Despite this, the studio only makes official MCU announcements a few times a year at events such as San Diego Comic-Con, the D23 Expo, and Disney+ Day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, massive in-person events such as Comic-Con and D23 have been put on the back burner in recent years. This paradigm shift has forced Marvel Studios to reposition its announcements over to online events like the previously mentioned Disney+ Day and the House of Mouse's Investor Day.

Even as the biggest conventions in the world begin to get underway once again this year for the first time in years, Disney will still be continuing with its online celebrations, including Disney+ Day.

When is Disney+ Day 2022?

Disney+

Disney+ Day 2022 was officially announced to be taking place on September 8, just one day before the D23 Expo begins on September 9.

The event was promoted by the Marvel Entertainment and Star Wars Twitter accounts, indicating the MCU and the galaxy far, far away will have a roles to play in the celebrations.

Disney+

Pinocchio will release on Disney+ on September 8 to coincide with the day, with the teaser trailer's description also promising that premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic will be confirmed "in the coming months:"

The global celebration of Disney+ Day will return on Thursday, September 8, 2022, leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA. In celebration, the streaming service will host special experiences for fans and subscribers, and will premiere new content from its marquee brands. In addition to “Pinocchio,” Disney+ will announce more Disney+ Day premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic in the coming months.

Disney+ Day 2022 comes several months earlier than last year which took place on November 12, likely in an effort to align the celebration with the D23 Expo.

What will Marvel Studios Announce at Disney+ Day?

Marvel

Disney+ Day 2021 brought with it the first official announcements of Echo, Agatha: House of Harkness, Marvel Zombies, and X-Men '97, on top of footage of several upcoming series. The announcements and reveals were made through a 14-minute special, released exclusively onto the streaming service.

The event would offer Marvel Studios the perfect outlet to announce some rumored projects, along with second seasons of series like Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk. Disney may be looking to reserve the D23 Expo for its big-screen announcements, even though the last event saw confirmation of three Disney+ series.

Since Disney is teasing some sort of Marvel premiere to coincide with Disney+ Day, I Am Groot may be the most likely candidate. Considering the show is one of the MCU's smaller releases and it may be too early to debut the Werewolf by Night special by that time, the Vin Diesel-led animated show may be the perfect release for September 8.

Marvel

7 Predictions for Disney+ Day's Marvel Reveals

In addition to the possible drop of a new project, there are plenty of announcements that Marvel Studios could potentially bring come September 8. Here are seven predictions for what could be shown off:

1. Secret Invasion is the next Disney+ series slated after She-Hulk, and only provided a quick glimpse of footage at the previous Disney+ Day. It's likely that the series will see a bit more footage this time around, in addition to a more solid release window.

2. There's a good chance that Echo will also see its first teaser, given that the show is well underway in filming and has already shown its first look through an official still. Perhaps if Charlie Cox's Daredevil really is in She-Hulk, Marvel could spill the beans on his involvement in Alaqua Cox's solo series.

3. The Werewolf by Night Halloween Special should also receive brand new footage, in addition to an official title given the project supposedly won't be named after its titular character.

4. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be just around the corner too, meaning that Marvel will want to promote the festive feature before the holiday season. This could indicate that fans will find out the exact date they wake up to find the special under the Christmas tree that is Disney+, in addition to a small bit of new footage.

5. With the newcomer's arrival in the MCU to come shortly after Disney+ Day in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it may make sense for Riri Williams to receive some new footage to promote her solo series Ironheart.

6. With the prospect of Echo being present in the announcements, it's also likely that the MCU's Daredevil series will receive an official announcement and title card. This could offer some insight into which cast members will be returning from the Netflix series.

7. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton's untitled Marvel series, heavily rumored to be centered on the Ten Rings, could be another project to get its own title card, since it would be too early at this point to get any real footage or teaser imagery.

Marvel

There are many other Disney+ series reported to be in development at Marvel Studios that could also see some spotlight. What If…? Season 2, Okoye, and the untitled Wakanda series are all but confirmed to be in the works, making them the safe for September announcements. The animated show is also currently intended for release in 2022, so perhaps Marvel Studios could shadow drop What If…?’s second season premiere on Disney+ Day to build up hype for the series.

On top of the series that have been reliably reported, there are many others rumored, making them equally possible for announcements. Several of these include Nomad, Ghost Rider, Secret Warriors, America Chavez, Young Avengers, and Man-Thing​​​​.

Disney+ Day 2022 takes place on September 8, with last year's Marvel Studios special premiering at 9am ET.