D23: Which Marvel Trailers Will Release During Disney's MCU Event?

Marvel Studios already made waves once this summer at San Diego Comic-Con as President Kevin Feige took the stage to unveil the Multiverse Saga. Soon, the MCU boss will be back once again at Disney's D23 convention to deliver another presentation and reveal more about what's to come in the upcoming phases.

As part of that Comic-Con presentation, Feige brought with him the first official footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Secret Invasion. Granted, only one of these was released publicly, but the rest were a true treat for attendees.

This year's D23 weekend will truly have more eyes on Disney than ever as the convention also features a video game-centric presentation and coincides with Disney+ Day. The annual streaming celebration debuted new trailers and announcements last year and has the potential to do the same again.

Now, with just days to go until Feige takes the stage to deliver MCU announcements once more on Saturday, September 10 as part of the Hall D23 presentation, The Direct has some predictions as to which trailers could be released this time around.

Safe Bets

Werewolf by Night

Marvel Studios' Halloween Disney+ special Werewolf by Night has already been filmed under director Michael Giacchino but has yet to see official confirmation. The spooky spectacular will reportedly debut in October to coincide with Halloween, so an announcement at D23 is a sure-fire thing.

On top of that, the official reveal will almost certainly come with the first trailer that shows Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly in action as Jack Russell and Elsa Bloodstone, respectively. Although the streaming special could drop its trailer just before D23 during Disney+ Day on Thursday, September 8.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The ongoing She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may be the MCU's last Disney+ series of 2022, but Marvel Studios still has one more streaming venture officially on the cards for this year: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Despite being only a few months away and starring some of the MCU's most beloved characters, the Guardians' streaming special has yet to see much of a marketing push. Even Vol. 3 had a trailer shown at Comic-Con despite releasing six months after the Holiday Special.

With D23 right around the corner, Marvel Studios will likely reveal the first trailer to attendees at the event simultaneously with an online release. After all, most MCU Disney+ series tend to drop their debut sneak peek publically around three months before hitting the service.

Potential Public Releases

What If…? Season 2

Marvel Studios' first animated venture, What If...?, will return for Season 2 in early 2023 and explore a host of new "crazier" Multiversal scenarios. With this being the MCU's next Disney+ series after She-Hulk, a trailer may be shown, as it was at Comic-Con, and could even go public.

However, Marvel's animated antics at Comic-Con were contained to a separate panel from the live-action stories and even went unmentioned by Kevin Feige. So, there's a chance that the animated side of the MCU may not see the spotlight at D23 as it did earlier in the summer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever already debuted at Comic-Con both during the event and online to glowing reactions. Now, the wait is on for the second trailer to premiere ahead of the November release, and there is a chance that D23 will finally deliver.

With the Wakandan sequel being Marvel Studios' next theatrical flick, Black Panther 2 will undeniably have a place at D23. That ought to include new footage being shown, but what's less certain is whether the trailer will make its way online for all the world to see.

Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson's Secret Invasion will be Marvel Studios' first crossover event series and next live-action show when it arrives on Disney+ in Spring 2023. The debut trailer was already shown at Comic-Con and may hit the internet after being shown once more at D23.

Insider Daniel RPK already reported a trailer will be featured at D23 but did not confirm whether Disney is planning for a public release. Perhaps with reshoots now having taken place, Marvel Studios will premiere an extended version of the previously shown Comic-Con footage.

2023 Disney+ Sizzle Reel

As Marvel Studios will be on a time budget at D23, there may not be time to showcase all the upcoming properties in full detail. But with so many Disney+ series already in production for 2023, the studio may opt to condense What If...? Season 2, Secret Invasion, Echo, Loki Season 2, and Ironheart into a sizzle reel.

Potential Private Showcases

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania already played a trailer at Comic-Con, one which included the first look at Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. D23 attendees ought to similarly be treated to a look at the threequel, perhaps an extended one, but the release is still too far out for a public release to seem likely.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Just as previously discussed with Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 already showed off its first trailer at Comic-Con. So, the potential is there for a repeat performance at D23, but perhaps Marvel Studios would rather keep the focus on the Guardians' Holiday Special.

The Marvels

With two months passed since Comic-Con, The Marvels is almost as close to release as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was when its first trailer premiered. So, the all-female ensemble is a shoo-in to showcase a sneak peek to D23 attendees, especially now that Ms. Marvel has wrapped up ahead of her big-screen debut.

Echo

Hawkeye spin-off Echo recently concluded production ahead of its summer 2023 debut on Disney+, so the opportunity for a teaser is certainly there. Perhaps D23 will bring an attendee-exclusive trailer to finally bring the confirmation that Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

Loki Season 2

Loki Season 2 filming is still underway, but the Disney+ follow-up has been in production long enough to piece together a brief tease. With the God of Mischief's solo project being the most popular yet, D23 delivering a trailer would undoubtedly send the crowd into a frenzy of excitement.

Ironheart

Ironheart only recently got underway with filming, so the chances are extremely slim that the series has enough footage for a trailer are slim, never mind having CGI work on those shots complete. The show also won't hit Disney+ for another year and Riri Williams hasn't seen her Wakanda Forever introduction yet.

Which Marvel Trailers Will Release at D23?

Typically with events such as Comic-Con and D23, trailers tend to be limited to those in attendance at the panel. But for those unable to make the trip, descriptions will surface online and footage will undoubtedly leak.

However, as Comic-Con showed with the Wakanda Forever trailer, there may well be some content officially released to the world. This is more likely than ever in this case as the weekend doubles up with Disney+ Day 2022, which last year saw a special released on the service to highlight the upcoming series.

Who knows how it will happen this year, but fans don't have long to wait as Marvel Studios' Hall D23 presentation will take place on Saturday, September 10 at 10 am PST. In the meantime, The Direct has 11 predictions for what to expect from the MCU at 2022's D23.