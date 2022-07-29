Kevin Feige Promises Even More MCU Announcements Following Comic-Con

The MCU has become infamous for its presence at major conventions as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stands before a crowd of ecstatic fans to reveal plans for the future. Due to the pandemic, that, unfortunately, wasn't able to happen for a while, but Feige just made his big return to San Diego Comic-Con this year to deliver quite the splash.

After various conflicting rumors as to what the studio had in store, Marvel Studios went all-out with the reveal of the complete Phase 4 and 5 slate, along with confirmation of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars completing Phase 6 in 2025 to round out the Multiverse Saga.

With both the Avengers ensembles coming in Phase 6, Feige presented a graphic of the slate that left many open release dates to be filled with the promise those will be discussed another time. Now, the MCU boss has teased more news on the way.

Marvel Promises More Announcements to Come

Marvel

Speaking with the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased more MCU announcements to come after the blockbuster San Diego Comic-Con panel revealed Phase 5 and 6 to the world.

Feige first referenced the famous energy in Hall H, the auditorium in which most major Comic-Con panels are held, calling it "very hard to describe:"

“It’s great. You know, the energy in Hall H is something it’s very hard to describe if you’ve never been there.”

The MCU boss went on to promise there is still "so much more to unveil" but he "didn’t want to talk about everything" at the Comic-Con panel:

“There’s so much more to discuss and so much more to unveil, and we didn’t want to talk about everything today.”

Disney still has the D23 convention to come where Marvel Studios will take to the stage alongside Lucasfilm and other studios on Saturday, September 10, at 10 am PST. The convention will be held in Anaheim, California, and feature "surprise guests" and "exclusive footage" during the presentation:

“Filmmakers, celebrity talent, and surprise guests will join representatives from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, among others, onstage in Hall D23 at 10 a.m. to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles. Going behind the scenes of these studios’ highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what else is in the works.”

Disney+ Day will also return for 2022 on September 8, just days before D23, and has been promised to see the House of Mouse "premiere new content from its marquee brands." Last year's event included the reveal of several new MCU Disney+ series and the streaming premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

What Will Marvel Studios Reveal at D23?

Marvel

In the run-up to Comic-Con, Deadline reported that Marvel Studios may not deliver much news at the event as it instead saves its biggest reveals for Disney's own D23 convention. Obviously, that proved not to be the case as attendees were treated to the entire Phase 5 slate and confirmation of the next two Avengers blockbusters.

With the Multiverse Saga's slate now revealed all the way through Phase 5 up until the end of 2024, there probably won't be too many new project announcements at D23. Instead, the focus ought to be on offering new details about the already announced projects that are nearing filming, currently in production, or already wrapped.

Granted, Feige did leave a whole host of Phase 6 releases blank at Comic-Con with the promise they will be revealed another day, but that day may not come as soon as many may hope. After all, if Marvel Studios reveals the entire Multiverse Saga slate this year, it won't leave anything to reveal in 2023 or 2024.

It's also important to remember that while Marvel Studios holds its own hour-long panel at Comic-Con to fill with reveals, it shares the stage with Lucasfilm and other Disney studios at D23. Looking at past years, Feige tends to take the D23 stage for around 20-30 minutes, which is plenty of time to work with, but will likely lead to less news than Comic-Con.

Looking back at 2019, Comic-Con brought the entire Phase 4 slate, while D23 was packed with new details as well as the addition of Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk to the roster. Perhaps something similar will follow here, with likely new reveals to include Deadpool 3, Werewolf by Night, and World War Hulk.

In terms of casting, this may be the biggest news to come out of D23. Feige ought to confirm which characters will be involved in Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order, while Fantastic Four may finally announce its cast and director.

As a whole, fans should prepare for some major reveals to come out of D23, but nothing close to the level of Comic-Con. Recent rumors have suggested that old Fox contracts are preventing any X-Men projects from moving until 2025, so while there's a chance the mutants may debut in Phase 6, they could be saved for the next saga.

Marvel Studios will present at the D23 convention on Saturday, September 10, at 10 am PST - the panel is not expected to be live-streamed.