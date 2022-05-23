Iron Man Disney+ Spin-off, Ironheart, Starts Filming Sooner Than Expected

The legacy of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man is still sending shock waves across the MCU three years after he met his demise in Avengers: Endgame. The memory of the armored Avenger proved paramount to Tom Holland's subsequent Spider-Man sequels and will soon have significant influence over both Armor Wars and Ironheart.

Much of Spider-Man: Far From Home revolved around who was going to be the next Iron Man, as the world believed that to be Peter Parker. But that wasn't the case, and the world will soon meet the true successor to the popular Avenger with Riri Williams' Ironheart.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leading lady, Dominique Thorne, has already got in front of the camera as Williams for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but she will soon be back for her own Disney+ spin-off. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes just recently boarded the project - which will be produced by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler - in a directorial capacity.

Last year, Ironheart's reported filming was planned to begin this April, but, obviously, things change over time, and reports have since pointed to a June start to production.

However, filming already appears to have already begun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironheart Begins Filming Now in Chicago

Marvel

Filming in Chicago revealed in a recent Twitter post that Ironheart began production in the Illinois city earlier than expected over the weekend, seemingly filming B-roll and plate shots.

Screen Magazine previously reported production would not begin on the Iron Man Disney+ spin-off for almost another month - on June 20 at the earliest.

So When Will Ironheart Release?

Ironheart may be filming now, but with reports suggesting the crew are currently only in Chicago to gather B-roll and plate shots, the cast may not be in front of the cameras until next month. B-roll footage is what is often used as cutaway footage to provide context or generate visual interest; plate shots are captured in the background without the main subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Iron Man spin-off currently preparing for the actors to arrive for filming, possibly in June, production ought to wrap during the fall, indicating a premiere in mid to late 2023. Anticipation will obviously be high for the armored adventure as it serves as the closest thing to an Iron Man film since 2013, although the absence of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark will no doubt be felt.

Over the coming weeks, fans should look forward to seeing more actors joining the ensemble - which already includes Dominique Thorne, Harper Anthony, Anthony Ramos, and Lyric Ross. Perhaps there may even be some surprise returns from Iron Man's corner of the Marvel universe, such as Happy Hogan or Pepper Potts.

Ironheart is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2023.