Disney+ Celebrates Thor: Love and Thunder Streaming Release With New Trailer

Marvel fans are inching closer to the streaming debut for the MCU’s latest theatrical release, Thor: Love and Thunder, which made its run on the big screen over the summer. Having earned nearly $750 million at the global box office, even with widely mixed reviews, Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo outing will soon be available to watch worldwide on Disney+.

In anticipation of Disney+ day coming in early September, Disney announced that Thor: Love and Thunder is set to join the streaming service that day, which comes exactly two months after its July 8 premiere in theaters. This will give fans the opportunity to revisit the MCU’s recent past while simultaneously learning more about everything on the way from Disney and Marvel Studios over the next few years at the D23 Fan Expo.

And to celebrate Thor 4 making its way onto Disney’s streaming service, the company delivered a brand-new trailer to revisit the MCU’s second big-screen movie of the year.

Thor 4 Coming to Disney+ Soon

Marvel

Marvel Entertainment released a new 30-second ad for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, which will officially arrive on Disney+ on Thursday, September 8.

The trailer features a couple of moments with the Guardians of the Galaxy, ending with Peter Quill and Thor's extended handshake before they go their separate ways. Also included are multiple shots of Gorr the God Butcher as well as Thor's final jump into battle with Gorr's daughter, Love.

The full trailer can be seen below:

Disney+ Gets Its 29th MCU Movie

To avoid spoiling Love and Thunder for fans who haven’t seen the movie yet, this trailer largely avoids any scenes with some of the story’s biggest moments. Only about a second of the footage showed Chris Hemsworth with his daughter India from the story’s final seconds, but the rest focused on scenes that were often utilized in the original trailers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

As this movie hits Disney+, there will undoubtedly be intrigue regarding how well it does in terms of viewing numbers after coming in as a slight disappointment critically and financially in theaters. Its immediate predecessor, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, set Disney+ viewership records during its own first weekend on the service, which Marvel is hoping that Thor 4 can challenge when September 8 thunders in.

Once that happens, the MCU fandom will wait to see what Chris Hemsworth's future within the MCU holds, with a fifth Thor movie not necessarily guaranteed to go into production. However, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars on the way three years from now, the God of Thunder should be a key player in the battle against Kang the Conqueror and, potentially, Doctor Doom.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream on Disney+ on Thursday, September 8.