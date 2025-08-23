One of WandaVision's biggest characters and actors will be returning in Avengers: Doomsday, and, while fans are hoping to see Elizabeth Olsen make her MCU return sometime soon, the individual in question is not her. Avengers: Doomsday is set to be the biggest film in MCU history in terms of scale, as it will include dozens of Marvel characters from different generations. For example, the film will feature MCU veterans such as Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr., but will also bring back actors from the Fox X-Men franchise like Rebecca Romijn and Alan Cumming.

Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau will reportedly have a major role in Avengers: Doomsday. That is not necessarily surprising seeing as how Monica has been featured in multiple MCU projects since being introduced as a main character of WandaVision, but what is surprising is that her role will apparently be bigger than that of Cyclops, Magneto, and even Thor.

In a Q&A with Cosmic Circus's Alex Perez, who is also an industry insider, an MCU fan asked if Perez could list Magneto, Thor, Cyclops, and Monica Rambeau in terms of how big their roles will be in Avengers: Doomsday. Perez didn't make a full list, but did reveal that Monica will have the biggest role of those four characters "storywise."

However, he also noted that "Thor [will] show up more," though Monica's character arc will be more prominent:

"Out of all 4, Monica’s got the bigger role storywise, but Thor would show up more if that makes sense."

If true, this indicates that Monica Rambeau will have the biggest Doomsday role of any WandaVision character, and could be the most prominently featured character from The Marvels as well.

Many fans have been hoping that Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff will make a surprise return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, but the actress has stayed strong in confirming that she will not. She will be reprising her role in one upcoming MCU project, though, which will be released in 2025.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently set to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Filming is still ongoing for the upcoming project, but fans may have finally gotten an idea of when to expect its first trailer.

What Will Monica Rambeau's Avengers: Doomsday Role Be?

Marvel Studios

The last time fans saw Monica Rambeau was in the shocking post-credits scene of The Marvels that featured Monica's mother, Maria, and Kelsey Grammer's Beast. Due to the nature of the scene, it is clear that Monica was transported to a different universe where the X-Men are prominent heroes.

In Avengers: Doomsday, Monica will likely have her own character arc and get her own moments throughout the film. However, depending on how much time has passed, it is possible that she could be the main bridge between characters in the main MCU timeline and the X-Men of another timeline.

Monica could be the one to bring the X-Men and the Avengers together to fight Doctor Doom, which would make sense if Perez's report is true about her being a bigger character than even Thor.