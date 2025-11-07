Avengers: Doomsday Is Set To Redeem A Bad MCU Movie, According To New Rumor

Avengers: Doomsday is poised to redeem a bad MCU movie from Phase 5 based on a past rumor involving 1 Marvel hero. The upcoming crossover event is set to be the culmination of the Multiverse Saga, tying up loose ends while also addressing some key stories that are left unresolved in previous movies. One such main plot thread involves The Marvels' cliffhanger involving Monica Rambeau's fate after she was trapped in the X-Men universe.

While some key members of the X-Men are already confirmed to be part of the star-studded cast of Doomsday, Teyonah Parris is missing from Marvel Studios' announcement, which could either mean that Monica is not yet set to appear or the studio is keeping her involvement a secret. However, a past rumor claimed that Monica will have the biggest role "storywise" in Avengers: Doomsday.

Interestingly, a TikTok video from @blumbyteynoah that was posted on August 26, 2025, may have corroborated this rumor because the caption stated that Teyonah Parris has been "away from home for months filming," possibly indicating that she may have been part of Avengers: Doomsday's production (filming wrapped in September 2025).

Marvel Studios

Based on these rumors and evidence, it's reasonable to assume that Avengers: Doomsday will continue Monica Rambaeu's story from The Marvels, which could mean that the MCU crossover movie will copy what Avengers: Endgame did to Thor: The Dark World during the Time Heist.

Endgame revisited Thor: The Dark World, which was one of the lesser-received MCU movies of the Infinity Saga (some would even argue one of the worst), and made its story feel important and almost redeemed it.

Doomsday seems to be setting up to do the same with The Marvels, the receiving end of the worst audience score from the MCU, by ultimately redeeming it by having part of the plot hinge on it so much and leading more people to circle back and appreciate the movie a bit more.

Marvel Studios

Kelsey Grammer (who plays Beast) has been confirmed for Doomsday, and it would be odd if Parris, who showed up in The Marvels' post-credits scene with him, would not appear in the upcoming 2026 movie.

Interestingly, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson recently posted a picture of herself casting her vote in New York City's elections on her Instagram story, with the caption saying, "ignore the wig!!" The actress' post has led many to speculate that additional reshoots for Doomsday could've already begun or are about to begin, setting the stage for Carol Danvers' comeback on the big screen.

Instagram

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will feature the eventual team-up between the Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Why Avengers: Doomsday Can Still Save The Marvels

Marvel Studios

If the rumors and pieces of evidence are true, Avengers: Doomsday can give The Marvels a much-needed boost and turn it into essential viewing. While the Brie Larson-led movie had its issues in terms of box office and audience score, Monica's important role in Doomsday is likely due to triggering the incursion that she, Carol Danvers, and Kamala Khan started.

The fact that Monica should not be in the X-Men universe in the first place is a disaster in the making, and watching The Marvels should help viewers understand why she ended up in that location in the first place.

If anything, what fans are calling one of the worst MCU movies could be one of the reasons that Earth's Mightiest Heroes needed to assemble because Captain Marvel could call a favor and turn it into a rescue mission to bring Monica home. This is in addition to the fact that incursions are likely to occur due to Monica's mere presence in a different universe.

Doomsday has the chance to replicate what Endgame did by recontextualizing The Marvels in a way that makes it important and necessary. By elevating The Marvels, it mitigates the impact of The Multiverse Saga's missteps, making the movie a crucial component of the overarching storyline.