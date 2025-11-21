Avengers: Doomsday's Secret Superhero Gets Seemingly Spoiled by Director

One of Marvel's directors may have accidentally revealed some secret cast members in Avengers: Doomsday. The fifth Avengers film recently wrapped production in the UK, and over 20 actors are confirmed to appear in the major Phase 6 film. However, several names were missing from the initial cast lineup, leading to speculation over which Marvel heroes may be surprise reveals in Avengers: Doomsday.

Nia DaCosta, the director of Marvel Studios' The Marvels, may have recently let slip a hint that some characters from her film are appearing in the new Avengers flick. While promoting her upcoming film Hedda, which stars Marvel's Valkyrie actor Tessa Thompson, DaCosta revealed to The Guardian she was recently on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. The director said she "still [has] relationships with these people," pointing to her ongoing friendships with the team at Marvel Studios, including CEO Kevin Feige, who "wrote [her] a letter for [her] UK visa."

DaCosta would seemingly have no reason to be on the set of Avengers: Doomsday unless she was assisting the Russo Brothers in some way with the characters she knew best, i.e., the leads from The Marvels, which include Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel. Neither Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, or DaCosta's Hedda star Thompson (who cameos in The Marvels) was confirmed for the official lineup in Avengers: Doomsday, so any one of these heroes appearing in the fifth Avengers film would come as a surprise.

In the past, the Russo Brothers have been known to consult with other Marvel directors about the use of their characters. For Captain America: Civil War, the duo turned to Ant-Man director Peyton Reed about the technicalities of Ant-Man's fight sequences. Similarly, James Gunn consulted on the script of Avengers: Infinity War to ensure that none of the events involving the Guardians of the Galaxy would clash with his plans for his third Marvel film.

DaCosta's appearance on the Avengers: Doomsday set could suggest she was there undertaking a similar consultation process involving one of her characters in The Marvels. Coincidentally, Brie Larson was also in London in September to film her new project, Close Personal Friends, and it's possible the production cycles may have synced up to allow her some time filming on Avengers: Doomsday.

Of course, it could also be the case that DaCosta was simply passing through London at the time of Avengers: Doomsday's production, and as a Marvel alum, she was invited to visit the set. However, DaCosta's mention that Feige helped with her visa application suggests that she was sent to the set for work purposes, likely to oversee the use of one of The Marvels' heroes.

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the final films in the MCU's Multiverse Saga, scheduled for release on December 18, 2026. The movie is directed by Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame duo Anthony & Joe Russo, with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Simu Liu, Letitia Wright, and many more Marvel stars reprising their roles.

Which of The Marvels' Heroes Is Most Likely To Appear in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

While Marvel announced a slew of Avengers for the fifth crossover film in its official cast announcement, fans were surprised at how many major names were missing. However, it's steadily come to light that Marvel is keeping some of its character appearances a secret.

Of these unconfirmed appearances, Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau seem like two of the most likely. At the end of The Marvels, Monica Rambeau was left stranded in an alternate universe filled with X-Men characters. This seems like a plot point that will definitely be addressed in Avengers: Doomsday, particularly as so many X-Men actors are confirmed for the Phase 6 film, meaning Monica Rambeau would also be tied into that story.

Adding to that, Captain Marvel is one of the headlining heroes in the MCU, and she made it her mission to find her missing friend, Monica, at the end of The Marvels, potentially tying her into this greater storyline in Avengers: Doomsday. Larson has played coy on whether she'll be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, but her character's name has already appeared in several reports of unannounced characters for the film.

Less likely is an appearance from Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, who will seemingly be kept busy in the MCU as she assembled a team of young heroes, as was revealed by her meeting with Kate Bishop in The Marvels' post-credit scene. However, Thompson's Valkyrie, who has an established bond with Larson's Captain Marvel, and Chris Hemsworth's Thor, could have multiple entry points into the story.