Brie Larson Refuses to Answer 1 Important Question About Her Marvel Future

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson dodged an important question about her Marvel future in a new interview. Larson's last MCU appearance was in The Marvels, where she teamed up with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) against Dar-Benn in an adventure in the cosmos. While the trio eventually defeated the chief villain, The Marvels ended with Monica trapped in another dimension, with Carol Danvers scrambling to find a way to get her back to the main Earth. While a previous report claimed that Monica Rambeau will play a major part in Avengers: Doomsday, Larson's Carol Danvers is nowhere to be found in the official cast announcement for the crossover movie, leaving many to wonder if she will return.

In a previous interview in February 2024, Brie Larson gave a blunt response about her MCU future, noting, "I don’t have anything to say about that." Given her important role in the MCU's future, it's quite unusual that she has no definitive answer about her potential return as Captain Marvel, especially now that the next two Avengers movies are on the horizon.

Speaking as a guest on The View, Brie Larson was asked about her MCU return as Carol Danvers in Avengers: Doomsday, but she again refused to answer the important question about her Marvel future:

The View: "Is there any chance that we will see Captain Marvel in the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday'?" Brie Larson: "Thank you for asking, and you know I can't answer."

Larson's tight-lipped silence about her MCU future may indicate that she knows when she will return, but she couldn't say anything about it due to Marvel's rules of secrecy. Despite that, the actress is still finding a way to hype Captain Marvel's return after she posted an image of herself on social media looking at the words "AVENGE" and "DANVERS" in June 2025.

Given Captain Marvel's significance and close ties to Monica Rambeau (considering she felt responsible for her current predicament), there is strong reason to believe that the MCU heroine will likely appear in Avengers: Doomsday to help Earth's Mightiest Heroes and save Monica from the other Earth.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday serves as the first half of the culmination of the Multiverse Saga as the Avengers, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four clash against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom. While Larson is not officially part of the cast, Avengers 5 already has a stacked lineup of Marvel stars, which includes the likes of Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta, Anthony Mackie, and David Harbour.

Avengers: Doomsday will premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Why Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Should Appear in the Next 'Avengers' Movie

Marvel

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is perhaps one of the strongest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it would be a mistake not to have her appear in the franchise's biggest crossover movie (Avengers: Doomsday).

It's possible that Captain Marvel is being saved as a last-minute surprise for Doomsday, with her potentially being positioned as a secret weapon against Doctor Doom.

While there is also a chance that Captain Marvel will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday, it would be unusual because of her mission to bring Monica back home and her status as an established hero in the MCU. In fact, there is already evidence that Captain Marvel is part of Doomsday after set photos indicate that her spaceship is being built on the set of the movie.

After The Marvels' flop at the box office, Larson's MCU hero needs a path to redemption, and the best way to do it is to showcase her complex arc in the next two Avengers movies. If Marvel Studios excludes Captain Marvel from Avengers: Doomsday, it would be a misstep, as sidelining one of the MCU’s most formidable heroes could undermine the film’s impact.