Brie Larson Gives Blunt Response About Her MCU Future Following The Marvels Flop

Brie Larson, the star of Marvel Studios' The Marvels, shared a new update about her future in the MCU after her last solo movie unfortunately flopped.

To the disappointment of many longtime MCU fans, The Marvels hit a low point in the franchise's long history, becoming the lowest-grossing movie ever made by Marvel Studios at the box office.

While star Iman Vellani made it clear she did not "want to focus on something that’s not even in [her] control," fans are already looking to the future to see how she, Larson, and company bounce back from this temporary financial setback.

Brie Larson Looks Ahead to MCU Future

The Marvels star Brie Larson bluntly addressed her future with the MCU as she took the red carpet at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

When asked by Extra TV what the future looks like for her next Marvel project, all Larson could do was shake her head as she told the outlet, "I don’t have anything to say about that."

Larson took a much more optimistic approach in an interview with Entertainment Tonight when asked what she still wants to see Carol Danvers do in the MCU.

Larson still sees "so much inside of Carol" moving forward, giving credit to the team behind The Marvels for exploring her more deeply and letting the character avoid "needing to feel like all the responsibility was on her:"

"I think there's still so much inside of Carol. I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been, and I really loved that for her. I just loved her letting the shoulders drop a little bit, and not needing to feel like all the responsibility was on her. So I think that there is just so much more to go..."

Where Will Brie Larson Go From Here in the MCU?

Brie Larson has not held back her feelings about the response to her performances, even asking at the 2022 D23 Fan Expo if fans even wanted her to portray the character in the MCU anymore.

Previously, however, she'd described playing the powerful MCU heroine as "the thrill of a lifetime," seemingly indicating she had no intention of ending her tenure with Marvel Studios anytime soon.

As fans held nothing back while criticizing The Marvels during its theatrical run, it would not be shocking if Larson felt a little soured from the experience because of the unrelenting commentary on her performance in the MCU.

However, with an unnamed Disney executive bluntly calling out certain parts of the MCU fandom for leading this movie to its status as a flop, Marvel still seemingly has faith that Larson can help lead the franchise to a turnaround soon.

The Marvels is now streaming on Disney+.

