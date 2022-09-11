Brie Larson Gives Blunt Response About Her Captain Marvel Future

Destin Daniel Cretton was recently confirmed as the director for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Many reacted excitedly to the news, with Brie Larson among them, due to previously working with Cretton on Short Term 12.

Because of this connection, many fully expect Larson's Captain Marvel to have a role in Kang Dynasty. In past interviews, Larson has expressed that "the novelty" of being Captain Marvel "is not even close to wearing off."

But, in a brief interview at D23, Larson answers what her superhero future will be.

How Long Will Brie Larson Be Captain Marvel?

On the carpet of D23 Expo, The Marvels star Brie Larson was asked by Variety how much longer she'll be playing Captain Marvel in the MCU.

Larson responded, "I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?"

"Don’t be so modest," said the Variety interviewer, but Larson retorted, "I really don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that."

Another interviewer from Deadline asked Larson how she felt working with Iman Vellani on The Marvels.

Larson said, "It's great," and that Iman's Kamala is one of these "really talented, beautiful, special women" that help "off-load some of the pressure from Captain Marvel:"

"It's great, I mean, I think this is where we need to– we just need more… I know I say that a lot but it’s just like, more, more, more. We need to show different ideas of what it means to be strong, what it means to be flawed, like, what it means to be a superhero. There's so many different ways to do it, and I think this movie gets to explore that and off-load some of the pressure from Captain Marvel to be this, like, 'Captain Marvel.' It’s like, 'It's okay. There’s a lot of other really talented, beautiful, special women that can also help make this world a better place.'"

Variety also asked Larson's thoughts on the pressure of having to keep spoilers secret.

The actress thinks it's "kinda fun" to keep these secrets and doesn't "want to ruin the experience for people" who plan on seeing it:

"Yeah, I dunno, usually I find a way, sometimes I can– on the first one, I'd be like 'You have no idea how many aliens I fought today,' and that would just be my way of being like 'I'm tired.'" But, I dunno, there's something about having a secret that's kinda fun, when it's this, you know what I mean? And it's like delightful, I don't want to ruin the experience for people I want them to go to the theater, it's so much fun."

A Future for Captain Marvel

Considering Larson's attachment to the character of Carol Danvers, it's hard to believe she'll be done with her after The Marvels. But, just like she'd later answered the same interviewer, she has fun keeping secrets.

The more likely reason she can't say anything is either her being under an NDA or that she's just waiting for Marvel Studios to call her back to schedule a new contract. It's also not like Marvel Studios has any loss of love for the actress either.

As for her other answers, Larson seems to confirm one of Carol's arcs in The Marvels, which is not putting so much pressure on herself and relying on others for support. It'd be brilliant since the films have built up this fault of Danvers since Avengers: Endgame.

Fans will see Brie Larson's Captain Marvel in The Marvels in theaters on July 28, 2023.