Brie Larson Reacts to Avengers: Kang Dynasty News

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty might be years away, but the hype surrounding the film has been sky-high ever since it was announced at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. The upcoming Avengers movie is one of the two projects that will cap off Phase 6, serving as the endgame of the Multiverse Saga.

At this stage, it is unknown which of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes will assemble in The Kang Dynasty, but the latest hiring of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton likely indicates that Simu Liu's titular hero will appear alongside other MCU heroes in the movie to go up against Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Now, another Marvel actress has thrown her support toward the latest director's hiring, and it could suggest that she is the next in line to join the Avengers team against Kang.

Brie Larson Hyped about Shang-Chi Director's Avengers Takeover

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson expressed her excitement about the news of Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton helming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The Marvel actress retweeted The Hollywood Reporter's article about the news with a caption saying, "!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!."

Larson also recalled her past working relationship with Cretton back in Short Term 12, saying that "2013 us was not prepared for 2022 us:"

"2013 us was not prepared for 2022 us! Or I dunno maybe we were. We do look kinda cool @destindaniel"

The tweet can be seen below:

In a previous interview with Heroic Hollywood last year, Cretton was asked about the possibility of him directing Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel together in a team-up film. Based on his response, the Shang-Chi and The Kang Dynasty director seems pretty intrigued about the possibility, saying that it "sounds like a good pitch:"

“Sure, that’d be fun… Cool, I mean that sounds like a good pitch. You should shoot that up to Kevin [Feige] and see what he thinks.”

Brie Larson's Special Reunion with Shang-Chi Director

Brie Larson's enthusiastic response toward Destin Daniel Cretton's Avengers takeover is a positive sign, and her familiarity with the Shang-Chi director could also serve as an advantage in their upcoming reunion in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously revealed that Captain Marvel would be at the forefront of the MCU moving forward, and this quote indicates that she will return in the next two Avengers movies. That said, it's reasonable to assume that Carol Danvers will have a significant role in The Kang Dynasty, meaning that Larson will work closely with Cretton during filming.

It is unknown if Larson is privy to the news of Cretton's directing duties for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but her exciting reaction suggests that she was made aware of it just recently. It's possible that the actress' busy schedule with the Fast and the Furious franchise might be the culprit, but nevertheless, her response is still a welcome development.

Simu Liu and Larson's reactions to the news essentially confirm that Cretton is indeed The Kang Dynasty's director, and an official announcement from Feige could happen as soon as this September's D23 event.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to premiere in theaters on May 2, 2025.