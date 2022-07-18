Brie Larson & Vin Diesel Share a Laugh on Fast & Furious 10 Set (Photo)

After more than two decades of fast cars and fast action, the Fast & Furious franchise continues to push forward with Fast X currently in production under Universal Studios. This latest addition to the series gains even more firepower on top of mainstays like Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, including Academy Award-winner Brie Larson.

Larson takes on an undisclosed new role in this highly-anticipated sequel, adding yet another massive pop culture franchise to her growing resume from the last few years. She's arguably best known for playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she's made appearances in four entries to date since 2019's Captain Marvel.

Now, Diesel and Larson take on their first team-up together as they bring Fast X to life as Dom Toretto and family move into their next round of high-octane adventures next year. In the most recent update from the set, the MCU costars even get to share a laugh as Diesel celebrates his 52nd birthday with the Fast & Furious crew.

Brie Larson Celebrates Vin Diesel's Birthday

MCU star Brie Larson took to Twitter to celebrate Marvel and Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel's birthday, including a picture of the two together on the set of Fast X. The photo included the following caption:

"A little family for your timeline. Happy Birthday, Vin Diesel."

@brielarson on Twitter

Having played Captain Marvel and Groot respectively for Marvel Studios, Larson and Diesel are currently together filming the tenth movie in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Diesel previously shared a picture of the two together on set, celebrating Larson's addition to the Fast & Furious family:

There are some people you will meet in life…. That will change you, change your family… change the world, FOREVER! #FastX

@vindiesel on Instagram

Larson and Diesel Bringing Fast Family Vibes

This film marks the first time Brie Larson and Vin Diesel have worked so closely together, even though both were part of the epic final battle in 2019's Avengers: Endgame within the MCU. It's abundantly clear that the two have enjoyed being part of this cast together as Larson takes on this new venture, and Diesel has reciprocated the love and laughs over the past few months as well.

Fast X is a cast with no shortage of comic-book movie stars, even featuring Charlize Theron after her post-credits appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The DC side is also represented with The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior and Aquaman's Jason Momoa, who should all fit in seamlessly alongside Larson and Diesel.

While the plot behind Fast X remains a mystery, it's being promoted as the first of a two-part finale, bringing the epic action series to an end after first hitting the big screen way back in 2001. Diesel remains front and center in this endeavor after largely being a part of the MCU in a voiceover capacity, and anticipation is high to see how he and Brie Larson join forces in the adrenaline-filled automobile adventure.

Fast X will premiere in theaters on May 19, 2023. Diesel will also appear as Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023, and Larson returns as Captain Marvel in The Marvels on July 28, 2023.