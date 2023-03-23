Brie Larson Reveals What Frightened Her About Joining Marvel

The Marvels star Brie Larson revealed that joining the MCU was not a decision she took lightly, noting that there were elements of appearing in the super-powered franchise that frightened her.

Larson, who plays Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel, has become one of the biggest names in the MCU over the past couple of years.

She is next set to star in this fall's The Marvels, appearing alongside the likes of Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.

But it has been a tough road for the actress to get here. Larson has been vocal about the "fear of failure" she felt before Captain Marvel's release and the expectations that come with being a superhero.

The Heavy Head of the Captain Marvel Crown

Speaking in a new interview, The Marvels' Brie Larson elaborated on some of the hesitancy she had before joining the MCU.

Larson told Harper's Bazaar that she was actually frightened about signing on with Marvel Studios. She said that she "was scared of what would happen to [her]" jumping into a franchise on the scale of the MCU because of the alienation that global superstardom can instill.

She mentioned that it is rare "you do press" when "you’re questioning yourself," so only part of the story is ever told:

“You do press at certain times not when you’re lost. Not when you’re questioning yourself. [Not telling] the whole story of what it is to be a human, not even close.”

She remembered looking within before taking on the Marvel role, wondering how she got to a place where "these are the choices [she has] to make as an artist."

Despite all this, the Carol Danvers actress jumped into the MCU, making sure to diligently keep herself in check and not lose who she was before she was a superhero:

"Anytime I feel like I’m being put too much on a pedestal, it’s my job to figure out how to remove that within myself."

Brie Larson's Honest MCU Record

This is not the first time that Brie Larson has spoken up about the hesitancy she had before ultimately signing on to be Captain Marvel.

And while some may wonder why the actress would think twice about joining the biggest franchise in cinema history, it is quotes like these that actually humanize her even more.

She understood the dangers that can go into hopping aboard an IP-driven steam train as powerful as the MCU. But she eventually decided the pros out-weighted the cons and signed on the dotted line.

And this is not to say Larson has spent her Marvel tenure waxing poetic about the gravity of the MCU spotlight. She has also spoken quite positively about the experience as well.

Larson once said that she ended up accepting her Captain Marvel role because she saw the good she could do in the costume both on and off-screen.

She sees her character as "a symbol." The 33-year-old has spoken openly about her "heart [breaking] open" seeing "how many different kinds of people respond to [her Marvel hero]."

And Larson has even used the role to take in the next generation of Hollywood superstars under her wing, mentoring her The Marvels co-star Iman Vellani in how to navigate the complicated world of show business.

So, yes, Larson's mind may weigh heavy with the added pressure of being in the MCU, but, while keeping herself as grounded as possible, she has also used the intensity of that spotlight for good.

Brie Larson's Carol Danvers can next be seen in The Marvels when it hits theater screens worldwide on November 10.