Brie Larson Gives Blunt Response About Captain Marvel 2 Spoilers

The Marvels star Brie Larson shared some of her more blunt thoughts on spoilers from her upcoming MCU solo sequel.

Larson will finally get her second MCU solo film in Captain Marvel 2 this year, where her Captain Marvel will be part of a leading trio of heroines including Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan.

They'll be part of an epic adventure in 2023's final MCU movie as Carol reportedly will be "shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe," with the whole trio dealing with a wormhole that entangles all of their powers with one another.

Brie Larson on Captain Marvel 2 Spoilers

Speaking with host Angelique Roche at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con, The Marvels actress Brie Larson teased her excitement for the film's upcoming release, which will be the last MCU movie in theaters this year.

Joking around about what she could reveal about the movie, Larson only confirmed "that it is a film" that stars her along with Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, admitting that she's having a hard time keeping the sequel's secrets:

Larson: "I sure can tell you that it is a film, and I can tell you that those people that you’ve seen, that you talked about, they’re in it. And it will come out." Roche: "This year." Larson: "Yes, thank goodness, because I can’t keep these secrets any longer, people. We've got to get this movie out."

Larson further expressed that she would "hate to spoil any of it" before it ultimately comes to theaters in November:

Roche: "It’s gonna be in theaters." Larson: "It sure will be in theaters, and I would just hate to spoil any of it. You know, it would just be so wrong."

How Will Marvel Handle Captain Marvel 2 Spoilers?

Considering how many other MCU properties tie into Captain Marvel 2, this movie has a chance to be one of Marvel Studios' biggest in terms of its integral nature in the Multiverse Saga.

And with Marvel Studios leaks becoming more prevalent with each passing year as scoopers and insiders become more vigilant about finding out information, Marvel is sure to be steadfast in making sure they keep as many secrets as possible this time around.

Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson even revealed that Marvel shot down a drone trying to get information on the show during production of the streaming series, showing just how serious the studio is about keeping the franchise's many secrets.

And with this sequel rumored to be one of the most important stories in the lead-up to 2026's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the spoilers that Larson spoke about surely won't be anything to scoff at.

The Marvels will debut in theaters on November 10.