New Captain Marvel 2 Plot Synopsis Reveals Key WandaVision Connection

After Marvel Studios released the first trailer for The Marvels, the MCU sequel found itself tied even more deeply than expected to the Disney+ series WandaVision from its new synopsis.

WandaVision helped to tie numerous stories together in the MCU while simultaneously kicking off the Multiverse Saga. Part of this came in introducing Teyonah Parris' grown-up Monica Rambeau, who was later confirmed for a co-leading role in Phase 5’s Captain Marvel 2.

Now, following her superhero glow-up moment in WandaVision, Rambeau will officially take on her comic mantle of Photon next to Ms. Marvel as the two join forces with Carol Danvers in this anticipated sequel.

But just how closely will Parris' first two MCU projects connect with one another as she makes the jump to the big screen?

WandaVision Started the Path to Captain Marvel 2

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios released a new synopsis for the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, that included an important connection to the MCU's first project from the Multiverse Saga in WandaVision.

The synopsis revealed that Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau has now been promoted to astronaut following her Hex-focused mission with SWORD in WandaVision. She's also now confirmed to be working with the newly-introduced SABER, which will be a brand-new entity in the MCU:

"In Marvel Studios' 'The Marvels,' Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

The trailer confirms Monica's new promotion to astronaut as she floats out in the middle of space working with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury. She approaches a glowing wall of light, which then has her switching places with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan when she touches it.

Marvel Studios

The shot also uses similar visual cues that were seen in WandaVision on Disney+, Monica's first MCU project as an adult, with the glowing and colorful light looking similar to the moment when she broke through Wanda's Hex and gained her powers.

Marvel Studios

This synopsis expands on the original plot details laid out in December 2022, teasing an "anomalous wormhole" that Carol Danvers is investigating along with Monica on different sides of the universe.

The full trailer can be seen below:

How It's All Connected for Captain Marvel 2

After Monica Rambeau got her superpowers for the first time in WandaVision, the Disney+ series wasn't able to fully dive into the details behind her new superhero persona with the focus on Wanda Maximoff's evolution into the Scarlet Witch.

Now that she's confirmed to be one of the three biggest characters in Captain Marvel 2, complete with a new super-suit to boot, the opportunity should be there to dive more into her own journey as a hero.

The real question now is how deeply WandaVision will influence the events of this movie, particularly with the mysterious SABER now in the picture after Monica's time with SWORD on Disney+.

With that organization now in disarray after Tyler Hayward's arrest, it's likely that Nick Fury is leading this new effort, especially with him almost certainly being the person Monica was told to meet in WandaVision Episode 9's mid-credits scene.

And while it seems unlikely that Wanda herself will be involved after she went incognito following her villainous turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Monica's experience in Westview may at least prepare her for what's on the way here.

The Marvels is set to debut in theaters on November 10.