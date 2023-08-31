New Captain Marvel 2 Trailer Includes Iconic WandaVision Scenes

A new look at The Marvels spotlighted footage from 2021's WandaVision and its new hero Monica Rambeau, who will return in the Captain Marvel sequel.

This year's Captain Marvel 2 will follow up on four different MCU projects, including three Disney+ shows, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion.

The first of the three comes due to its introduction of Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, who made her debut as a child in Captain Marvel and will now return as the superhero Photon to team up with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan.

The Marvels Trailer Spotlights WandaVision's Monica Rambeau

Marvel Studios officially released a new trailer featurette for this November's The Marvels which included footage from Disney+'s WandaVision, particularly highlighting several iconic and important moments from the nine-episode superhero sitcom.

The featurette spotlighted Monica Rambeau's return to life after The Blip, following which she discovered her mother, a close friend of Carol Danvers, had passed away during her five-year absence.

Marvel Studios

Alongside new dialogue from The Marvels, the trailer showed off the scene in WandaVision in which Rambeau actually got her powers as she powered her way through the Westview Hex, created by Wanda Maximoff.

Marvel Studios

Rambeau could be heard explaining her newfound abilities which debuted in the Disney+ show which allowed her to "manipulate wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum."

Marvel Studios

The featurette opened with Captain Marvel flying through space with a feline-looking Flerken as she discussed how her life "gets pretty lonely" ahead of her team-up with Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel.

Marvel Studios

Iman Vellaini's Ms. Marvel (aka Kamala Khan) also got her own chunk of the featurette, even showing off her meeting with Carol Danvers, her superhero idol, as the pair exchanged a handshake.

Marvel Studios

Closing out the featurette, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau united to use their powers against Zawe Ashton's Kree villain Dar-Benn.

Marvel Studios

"The Journey to The Marvels" featurette can be watched below:

How WandaVision Will Connect to Captain Marvel 2

WandaVision will primarily connect to The Marvels through how it set the stage for Monica Rambeau to become the superhero Photon, including getting her own light-based superpowers due to Scarlet Witch's Hex.

One has to wonder how these Hex-based powers will play into the movie which appears to revolve closely around the all-female trio's powers becoming interlinked, leading them to swap places whenever they're used.

The Disney+ ode to sitcom history also teased some tension between Rambeau and Carol Danvers that will undoubtedly be explored in The Marvels. One theory suggests the fallout came due to the Danvers' absence from Maria Rambeau's life when she passed away during the Blip and Monica's five-year disappearance.

The Scarlet Witch and Vision show additionally featured a post-credits scene that opened the door to where Monica will be when the movie opens, as a Skrull recruited her to come and work for Nick Fury at SABER.

WandaVision and Ms. Marvel are streaming now on Disney+, with The Marvels set to hit theaters on November 10.