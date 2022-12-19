Captain Marvel 2 Reveals First Official Plot Synopsis

The first officially-printed plot details for Marvel Studios' The Marvels are teasing a universe-saving adventure.

Captain Marvel 2 will bring Brie Larson's ultra-powerful hero back into the MCU for her first major appearance since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. After a couple of thrilling cameos in the post-credits scenes from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers is in for an intense journey across the universe, although she won't be alone.

Larson will be part of an A-list trio of heroes in Captain Marvel 2 as she stands alongside Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, although there are still very few details about how exactly this trio will assemble.

Now, as the MCU looks to move into its Phase 5 slate in 2023, some of those details have gone public, teasing some intense challenges for Carol and crew.

Captain Marvel 2's First Synopsis Unveiled

As shared with The Direct by Twitter account @CaptMarvelBR, Disney revealed the first official synopsis for 2023's The Marvels via press release.

The synopsis looks back to the climactic events of 2019's Captain Marvel after Carol broke free of her Kree brainwashing; she's now "shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe" as a consequence. In the sequel, a wormhole will act as a catalyst for bringing Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau together as their "powers become entangled" with one another's just in time to "save the universe:"

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'

What Else to Expect In The Marvels

This synopsis seems to tie directly to the final scene in Ms. Marvel, where Carol Danvers found herself in Kamala Khan's bedroom after Kamala's bangle made her and Carol switch locations. Now, it appears that Carol will have to learn how to handle Kamala's mutant powers alongside her own and those of Monica Rambeau, making for some interesting struggles as the trio meets for the first time.

This comes on top of having to mend her estranged relationship with Monica Rambeau, who still resents her mom's best friend for being away from earth while Maria died from cancer. It's also still unclear where Monica is after fans last saw her gain superpowers in Westview during WandaVision, so fans may find a more-skilled Monica once she's introduced in The Marvels.

While it's still unknown what else will come from this wormhole and the Kree revolutionary, played by Zawe Ashton, the stakes in this movie should dwarf what Carol saw in her 2019 origin story.

The Marvels will debut in theaters on July 28, 2023.