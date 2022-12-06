Captain Marvel 2's Major Avengers 5 Connection Revealed by New Rumor

The Marvels will reportedly have a surprising connection to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and it's all to do with Ms. Marvel.

With Phase 4 now concluded, fans are eagerly awaiting the next batch of projects that will take the MCU one step closer to the blockbuster team-up action of Avengers 5 & 6. But before that point, three heroes, each spinning out of different projects, will unite in next year's Captain Marvel 2.

First and foremost, The Marvels will serve as the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel as the story of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers continues. However, she will be joined in her follow-up adventure by Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris' grown-up Monica Rambeau, all of whom will be donning new superhero suits.

Going as far back as 2020, reports claimed Captain Marvel 2 would serve as a "mini-Avengers film" that would lay the groundwork for Avengers 5. And now, that all appears to be coming to fruition based on a new batch of rumors that explains how the ensemble sequel will play into the larger Multiverse Saga.

How The Marvels Connects To Avengers 5

Insider Heavy Spoilers shared an MCU rumor that may explain how The Marvels will tie into the Multiverse Saga in a surprising way that will set the stage for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The report claims that there are "a lot of movies that are gonna have a big push" to connect to the Multiverse Saga in a way that most will not initially realize.

Captain Marvel 2 will be one of these as Kamala Khan's bangles from Ms. Marvel will have the ability to "pull things across from other dimensions," as was demonstrated by the ClanDestines coming from the Noor Dimension.

Not only will these bangles have the ability to pull "characters and resources" from across the Multiverse, but they will reportedly also trigger an Incursion in The Marvels "that will lead to bigger things" as the MCU's Multiverse Saga culminates in Avengers 5 & 6.

Are Incursions the Multiverse Saga's True Infinity Stones Replacement?

Marvel Studios initially faced plenty of controversy in Phase 4 due to the lessened connectivity in the storytelling compared to the Infinity Saga. However, that all started to look up after Kevin Feige revealed at San Diego Comic-Con how the Multiverse Saga all comes together in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The Infinity Saga took its time to show that bigger picture coming together, with Thanos and the Infinity Stones not properly coming into play until Phase 2. History appears to be repeating itself on that front as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Loki Season 2, and The Marvels make major strides next year.

With Kamala Khan's bangle now revealed to be a Multiversal artifact that can pull "characters and resources" from other universes, her and The Marvels' MCU importance just went up gone up greatly. This will particularly prove to be the case if the trio does trigger an Incursion between two universes.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recently established incursions as the result of prolonged Multiversal travel can lead to the destruction of at least one universe. Strange and Clea are currently off dealing with one that he caused with his own travels on Earth-838, but they may soon have a second on their hands.

Perhaps, in the same way that the use of the Infinity Stones connected much of the Infinity Saga, Incursions will prove to be the common theme of this saga. In the run-up to Avengers 5, perhaps an increasing amount of incursions will begin taking place in a way that brings Kang into play and unites the Avengers.

All of these incursions are of great significance as it is the collision of these many universes that leads to the Secret Wars event that will encompass Avengers 6. So now, fans will have to wait and see where more will continue to pop-up, as clearly no project is safe from turning into a Multiversal romp.

The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023.