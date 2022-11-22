First Look at Captain Marvel 2's Trio of Superheroes Revealed by Merch (Photo)

A new photo gave fans their first look at the trio of stars in 2023’s The Marvels, showcasing Captain Marvel's allies' brand-new MCU costumes.

The Captain Marvel sequel, releasing in July 2023, picks up immediately after the Disney+ show Ms. Marvel and follows the stars of both the aforementioned movie and show along with Monica Rambeau. Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), played by Iman Vellani, will be making her MCU cinematic debut, as will a grown-up Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris. A younger version of her character debuted in the first Captain Marvel, and Parris' adult version of the character was last seen in WandaVision on Disney+.

Vellani and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) then both appeared in the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel, which teased the 2023 movie by showing Danvers and Khan seemingly swapping places.

As discussed at the 2022 D23 convention, location-swapping among the three starring heroes is going to be a major plot element in the 2023 movie. Now, one of the first pieces of promotion from The Marvels showcased these new heroes in their fresh MCU suits.

The Marvels Reveals First Look at New MCU Costumes

New merch, posted to Instagram by user @umportalgeek, of a black T-shirt showcased the three stars of the 2023's The Marvels: Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and Rambeau (who has had identities in the comics like Photon, Spectrum and even Captain Marvel).

Larson's updated outfit was previously seen in the post-credits scene for Ms. Marvel, whereas Vellani's new costume was seen on the set of Captain Marvel 2 in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Parris sports a previously unseen suit, which features a sleek black-and-white color palette not too dissimilar to her mother's outfit from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

They pose in their superhero identities inside the Captain Marvel star symbol, with the title of the film on the lower left of the design.

This is the first piece of merch released for the upcoming film specifically, though none of these characters are brand new to fans. Danvers and Khan were both seen most recently in the Disney+ show Ms. Marvel, in a post-credits scene teasing the 2023 movie, and Rambeau was seen in WandaVision.

How New MCU Suits for The Marvels Impact the Film

While Brie Larson's new costume was already revealed in Ms. Marvel, the new merch now both confirms that she will be wearing it in the film and indicates that The Marvels will pick up immediately after Ms. Marvel's ending.

The merch also gives fans a clearer and official view of Iman Vellani's suit, including the bangle from her Disney+ series.

Teyonah Parris' costume doesn't give much in deciphering the eventual superhero identity of her character, as she has worn that suit (or similar variations of it) under multiple of her various comic names.

A new Photon comic series is set to be released in December 2022, and on the main cover, Rambeau is sporting a similar suit to the one seen in the new photo. If Marvel continues its history of MCU-comics synergy, it could be possible that the similar suits indicate Photon as her future superhero identity. This synergy is most evident with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which re-designed many of its comic characters after the movie to match the popular MCU look of the team.

As more information about the film is released, including eventually a trailer, fans can continue to get excited for the futures of these three starring characters.

The Marvels will premiere in theaters on July 28, 2023.