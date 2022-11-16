WandaVision Hero Makes First-Ever Marvel Comics Appearance

As part of a new Marvel comic, MCU star Darcy Lewis (played by Kat Dennings) will be making her first-ever comic book appearance.

Dennings' intern to Erik Selvig made a name for herself in Marvel Studios' Thor franchise with appearances in every movie of the series except for 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Then, following an eight-year hiatus, she returned in the MCU's debut Disney+ series, WandaVision.

It is currently unknown if Darcy will be back for Marvel fun, but before Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters, the actor did tease she was working on some "things" with Marvel Studios. While that could have been related to her cameo in Love and Thunder, the MCU brain trust seems to like the actress in the role.

Marvel actually likes her so much that her character will be making the jump from the MCU proper to the world of Marvel Comics.

A Comic Debut for Darcy Lewis

As revealed by Polygon, the latest Scarlet Witch ongoing comic run will mark the first-ever comic book appearance for Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis seen in the Thor films.

The comic is written by Steve Orlando with art by Sara Pichelli with the coloring done by Matt Wilson, and it will see the fan-favorite MCU character interact with the likes of the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver.

Orlando spoke on the debut, mentioning that "this is the 616 version of this character" who will "[fit] right into what’s going on with Scarlet Witch, with the magic side of the Marvel Universe:"

“This is the 616 version of this character, who brings the same type of perceptions to the book, but also fits right into what’s going on with Scarlet Witch, with the magic side of the Marvel Universe.”

He noted that Darcy will "lightly chide the absurdities we love of comic books." As "Wanda speaks casually about a life that is absurd and strange," and Darcy will "gives a voice to the audience in the same way that Kat Dennings’ character does," making reference to just how ridiculous some of these comic tropes can be:

“Wanda speaks casually about a life that is absurd and strange, and it’s normal for her. But if you look at her family tree and the things she does, it can seem quite esoteric. Darcy essentially gives a voice to the audience in the same way that Kat Dennings’ character does.”

He described the plot of the book a bit, revealing that Darcy will be showing up in Scarlet Witch's newly-opened magic shop. The Marvel comic author remarked on this new vocation for one of Marvel's most powerful mutants, saying:

“One of the things we wanted to do was show that, despite her immense power, she isn’t always off battling threats and menaces that are relatively hard to relate to."

He said the key to this new book takes Wanda " back to what makes Marvel characters iconic:"

“It’s really back to what makes Marvel characters iconic. They are the people that exist in the world outside your window. No matter what their power level was, they were also someone you could see in their civilian guise at the coffee shop, or maybe they can’t make rent, things like that. Even someone like Captain America — for a long time he was living in a shit apartment in New York.”

Will Fans See More of Darcy in the MCU?

After this character's inclusion, many are going to be wondering what is Marvel planning for Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis.

After her brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, it was not clear where the actress would pop up again, if ever. Well, it seems Marvel is making an investment in Darcy, so surely she will be showing again at some point.

After fan-favorite roles in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and WandaVision, Marvel Studios must know the magic they have with Dennings and will look to include her anywhere they can.

Not to say this brand synergy is an indication of a solo Darcy movie or anything, but it does likely point to the idea that the MCU brass is not ready to say goodbye to the character any time soon.

Dennings' latest MCU appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder can be streamed now on Disney+.