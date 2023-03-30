Avengers 5 Writer Seemingly Confirms Kang 'Infinity Stones' Theory

Kang the Conqueror's connection to multiple objects and artifacts throughout the MCU will be further explored in the future according to Avengers 5 writer Jeff Loveness.

In the Infinity Saga, Thanos' main goal was to find and use the six Infinity Stones to achieve what he believed would make the universe a better place.

The popular theory when it comes to Kang's role in the MCU is that he will try to get his hands on some similar artifacts that allow him to have complete control and reign over the Multiverse.

It is believed that some of these Infinity Stone-like artifacts have already been introduced in the MCU and that there is a specific connection between them and Kang's current technology.

Kang's Technology in the MCU

Marvel

In an interview with Backstory Magazine, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness talked about Kang's technology as a whole, as well as how it ties into the greater MCU.

When asked about the scene in the Loki Disney+ series where He Who Remains is explaining that his different Variants were trading technology, Loveness stated that "it ties into a bigger question" of what the character's technology really is, and how it "makes him such an existential threat:"

"Yeah, I mean, that, I guess, ties into a bigger Kang question in general of like, what is his technology? What makes him such an existential threat? What makes Kang similar to each other, and unique? And then the Rick and Morty guy in me is going, ‘Okay, you also just don’t want to rip off the portal gun, or like the Rick technology, or whatever.’"

Loveness then confirmed the connection between Kang's rings on his Time Chair and other ring-like artifacts with "glyphs" on them in the MCU. He alluded to the Ten Rings in Shang-Chi, and also Kamala Khan's bangle in Ms. Marvel:

"But like yeah and I guess this gets into spoiler territory, but I’m sure people have picked up the fact of like, ’Oh, he has ring technology. That’s interesting. Or, he’s got, ‘Oh, those glyphs look a little similar.’ So, I think we’ll be seeing that Kang has had his fingerprints on the MCU for a long time.

There were previous rumors that both of these artifacts would act as the Infinity Stones of the Multiverse Saga. However, Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development seemed to deny these claims, but it appears as though Loveness is fully embracing the concept.

Loveness also mentioned Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's post-credits scene, where all of the Kang Variants "teleported in" to the same location, subtly hinting that that scene was a connection to how Reed Richards teleported in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

"And if you saw the end credit scene, teleporting in looked very similar to someone else as well from 'Multiverse of Madness.' So like, I think there is a concerted effort to kind of tie some of his technology language together, but without saying too much, I suppose. But, he’s been all over."

Subtle Connections Throughout the Multiverse Saga

One of the biggest criticisms from fans throughout Phase 4 was the fact that none of the projects seemed to be as connected or have the same sense of direction as the Infinity Saga did.

However, as Marvel Studios often does, this was likely intentional, and it could all be leading up to a climactic moment of realization for fans to make them see how everything ties together and leads back to Kang.

After all, the Infinity Saga displayed this concept in a way when it subtly teased Thanos before showing him on-screen in The Avengers.

It is difficult to know who to believe when two different reliable figures are saying things that contradict one another.

However, just due to the sheer similarities between the Ten Rings, Kamala Khan's Bangle, and Kang's Time Chair, it would be hard to believe there isn't some sort of connection - especially when all three have similar functions.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty comes to theaters on May 2, 2025.