Spider-Punk Movie Announced And 2 More Spider-Man Spinoff Movies May Follow

Several new Spider-Man spin-offs have reportedly been revealed after the news that Spider-Punk is getting his own movie made its way online. After its live-action Spider-Men universe went out in a blaze of glory, Sony Pictures has had to return to the drawing board with its wall-crawling big-screen fare. In doing this, it has reevaluated what it wants to accomplish with its cinematic takes on Spidey and the characters around him.

One bright spot on Sony's sole Spider-Man ventures has been the animated Spider-Verse films, which have (to this point) produced two of the best-reviewed superhero movies of all time in Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse. So, for its future web-slinging adventures, Sony seems to be leaning into what works.

In the wake of Daniel Kaluuya's Spider-Punk movie getting officially revealed, news of two new animated Spider-Man spin-offs has popped up on social media.

Responding to the announcement of the Spider-Punk film, insider Daniel Richtman posited that he's heard two more animated Sony Pictures Spider-Man films are in the works, Venom and Spider-Woman:

"There's also an animated Spider-Women and Venom films in development."

Before this, the future of Sony's Spidey-based fare (outside of Spider-Verse and its MCU co-productions with Marvel Studios) was relatively unclear; however, now it seems as though the studio has a new direction: animated spin-offs centered on other Spider-Man-adjacent characters.

It is unclear if either the Venom or Spider-Woman animated movies would be centered around characters already seen on screen (either Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock for Venom or Issa Rae's Jessica Drew for Spider-Woman).

Given Kaluuya's involvement in the newly announced Spider-Punk, one cannot count out these past character/actor pairings for these other two new Spidey spin-offs.

The Spider-Punk movie was recently revealed in a new Deadline report, with Kaluuya set to reprise his role as the anti-establishment superhero from the beloved Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Kaluuya will not only star in the animated feature but will also co-write the script.

The Future of Spider-Man at Sony

Sony Pictures

After months of wondering, the picture of Sony's future Spider-Man plans has finally become clearer.

Since The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012, Sony's live-action Spider-Man films have floundered. The studio has failed to produce any even middling movies centered around the character outside the Tom Holland MCU Spider-Man movies and the Spider-Verse film.

After the disastrous Kraven last December, something had to change. What that would look like, though, remained a massive question mark for fans.

However, the studio seems to have found its new direction and is embracing it with all its might: animated Spider-Man spin-offs. This is a smart move, seeing just how successful Sony has been with its Spider-Verse saga.

Both Spider-Verse films are some of the most celebrated of the genre, and with its upcoming third (and final) movie, Beyond the Spider-Verse, coming in 2027, why not set up several animated spin-offs spurring from the Multiversal web-slinging epic?

This at least gives the studio three more movies of runway for it to rethink its live-action Spider-Man strategy while capitalizing on the part of the Spidey brand that has worked for the Hollywood giant.