Friday, May 1 is going to be an exciting day for Spider-Man fans after an official announcement from Disney. The wall-crawler last appeared on the big screen almost two years ago in the animated flick Across the Spider-Verse. But that doesn't mean he has been absent from screens, most notably with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man having premiered its first season on Disney+ this year.

Disney+ has officially confirmed that Across the Spider-Verse will join the service on Friday, May 1 in a historic streaming addition, kickstarting what is bound to be an exciting summer of Spider-Man (more on that later).

Spider-Verse 2's Disney+ release comes as part of a deal between the House of Mouse's streamer and Sony Pictures. The historic agreement brings Sony's Spider-Man-related flicks to Disney+ in the Pay 2 TV Window after they have spent their first 18 months streaming on Netflix.

While Morbius was the first to benefit from the agreement, Spider-Verse 2 will mark the first animated Spider-Man movie to be released on Disney+ in the United States. Into the Spider-Verse has previously made its way to the streamer in the U.K., Canada, and other territories but has yet to do so in the U.S.

Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2, 2023 and has since been streaming on Netflix. The animated blockbuster - which stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, and more - drew instant acclaim on its release and holds a 95% critic and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

This Summer Will Stay Huge for Spider-Man Fans

Sony Pictures

Across the Spider-Verse coming to Disney+ on May 1 will be a great day for Spider-Man fans as they unlock a whole new place to enjoy one of the character's best movies, and there are plenty more exciting events on the horizon.

For one, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to start filming his summer ahead of its July 31, 2026 release date. As production nears, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios ought to have many more announcements for the cast and story soon after Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joined the 2026 blockbuster.

Just recently, Sony announced that Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 4, 2027 with new looks at the superhero trilogy-capper to accompany. While things ought to be quiet on the Spider-Verse front for some time as the threequel is over two years away, there could be an odd update or announcement.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 4, and MGM+'s Spider-Noir are also on the horizon for streaming to be released in 2025 and 2026. As such, news from casting and story details to official looks could be released at any time in the coming months.

After Tom Holland's Peter Parker was hidden from Avengers: Doomsday's cast announcement last month, Marvel Studios could finally confirm Spider-Man's rumored role in the 2026 ensemble now it has started filming in the U.K.

Not to mention, Insomniac Games is still cooking up the PS5's Spider-Man 3 behind the scenes alongside its Wolverine game. Fans shouldn't expect that game to be officially announced anytime soon, but in an age of leaks and rumors, fresh details on the project could surface at any time.