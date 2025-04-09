Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Disney+ Release Gets An Exciting 2025 Update

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse got an interesting streaming update that may point to its move from Netflix to Disney+ within the next few months. The Spider-Verse sequel hit theaters on June 2, 2023, before coming to digital platforms on August 8 and making its Netflix debut on October 31.

The streaming release came in a deal between Sony Pictures and Netflix in April 2021 to bring its movies to the beloved streamer, starting with its 2022 slate. The deal covers the Pay-1 Window, which refers to a movie's first 18 months on streaming after completing its theatrical and digital releases.

Shortly after, Sony Pictures landed a deal to release its Spider-Man movies on Disney+, where they will join most other Marvel projects, once again starting with its 2022 flicks. This covers the Post-Pay-1 Window, essentially meaning they will come to Disney+ after finishing their 18-month run on Netflix.

The only movie to reap the benefits of this deal so far was Morbius, which completed its 18-month Netflix on February 28, 2024, and debuted on Disney+ almost immediately after on March 1, 2024.

Now, Netflix has officially confirmed (via What's On Netflix) that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is leaving Netflix U.S. on Thursday, May 1, exactly 18 months after it was released there in 2023.

Miles Morales Ripped Suit in Across the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures

Based on Sony Pictures' streaming deals and what happened with Morbius, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ought to make its much-anticipated Disney+ debut on May 1 or 2, 2025.

The news comes hot on the heels of Sony Pictures confirming that the sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse, will hit theaters on June 4, 2027. The studio made the announcement while unveiling a new look at Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Across the Spider-Verse made waves on its release as it was quickly called one of the greatest superhero movies in history and opened with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95% from critics and 94% from audiences.

The Spider-Verse sequel managed to almost double the worldwide box office of its predecessor, jumping from $375.58 to $690.5 million.

Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and an alliance of Spider-People joined forces under Spider-Man 2099 (played by Oscar Isaac) to stop the Spot, a scientist-turned-supervillain with Multiversal abilities that threaten all of reality. 

