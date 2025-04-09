Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Disney+ Release Gets An Exciting 2025 Update

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse got an interesting streaming update that may point to its move from Netflix to Disney+ within the next few months. The Spider-Verse sequel hit theaters on June 2, 2023, before coming to digital platforms on August 8 and making its Netflix debut on October 31.

The streaming release came in a deal between Sony Pictures and Netflix in April 2021 to bring its movies to the beloved streamer, starting with its 2022 slate. The deal covers the Pay-1 Window, which refers to a movie's first 18 months on streaming after completing its theatrical and digital releases.

Shortly after, Sony Pictures landed a deal to release its Spider-Man movies on Disney+, where they will join most other Marvel projects, once again starting with its 2022 flicks. This covers the Post-Pay-1 Window, essentially meaning they will come to Disney+ after finishing their 18-month run on Netflix.

The only movie to reap the benefits of this deal so far was Morbius, which completed its 18-month Netflix on February 28, 2024, and debuted on Disney+ almost immediately after on March 1, 2024.

Now, Netflix has officially confirmed (via What's On Netflix) that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is leaving Netflix U.S. on Thursday, May 1, exactly 18 months after it was released there in 2023.

Sony Pictures

Based on Sony Pictures' streaming deals and what happened with Morbius, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ought to make its much-anticipated Disney+ debut on May 1 or 2, 2025.

The news comes hot on the heels of Sony Pictures confirming that the sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse, will hit theaters on June 4, 2027. The studio made the announcement while unveiling a new look at Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Across the Spider-Verse made waves on its release as it was quickly called one of the greatest superhero movies in history and opened with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95% from critics and 94% from audiences.

The Spider-Verse sequel managed to almost double the worldwide box office of its predecessor, jumping from $375.58 to $690.5 million.

Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and an alliance of Spider-People joined forces under Spider-Man 2099 (played by Oscar Isaac) to stop the Spot, a scientist-turned-supervillain with Multiversal abilities that threaten all of reality.