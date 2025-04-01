Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Gets 2027 Release Date + First Details From CinemaCon 2025

Sony officially confirmed exactly when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will release, more than a year after its originally planned premiere date.

Back when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit theaters, the plan was to release the third movie in the animated Spider-Verse trilogy just a year later.

The postponement was indefinite for many months, with the general answer being that the movie will release when it is ready. Now, though, fans finally have new information.

At Sony's CinemaCon panel, the studio officially announced that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 4, 2027.

The movie will see the returns of both Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, respectively.

Sony also released several stills from the movie online, following the panel.

Ahead of the panel, producer Christopher Miller teased the coming announcement on X (formerly Twitter):

What Else Was Revealed About Beyond the Spider-Verse?

The CinemaCon panel also featured a couple teases for the 2027 movie, which was described onstage as "a massive finale."

Attendees got a first look at Miles fighting his villainous alternate from another universe, who becomes the Prowler.

Producer Phil Lord confirmed that "this movie picks up the moment [the second movie] ended."

This means seeing Gwen and her new team of Spider-Heroes going out in search of Miles, and Miles coming face-to-face with his prowler alternate.

Lord also teased that the movie is "breaking the boundaries with animation again," leading the team to decide, as they described at the panel, to take the time in order "to get it just right."

