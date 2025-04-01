Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Gets 2027 Release Date + First Details From CinemaCon 2025

The third Spider-Verse movie finally got an official update at CinemaCon.

By Gillian Blum Updated:
Beyond the Spider-Verse Miles G Morales

Sony officially confirmed exactly when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will release, more than a year after its originally planned premiere date.

Back when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit theaters, the plan was to release the third movie in the animated Spider-Verse trilogy just a year later.

The postponement was indefinite for many months, with the general answer being that the movie will release when it is ready. Now, though, fans finally have new information.

Beyond the Spider-Verse Release Date Confirmed

Aaron Davis as the Prowler, Spider-Man Noir, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Spider-Man 2099 from
Sony

At Sony's CinemaCon panel, the studio officially announced that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 4, 2027.

The movie will see the returns of both Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, respectively.

Sony also released several stills from the movie online, following the panel.

Upside-down Miles Morales in
Sony

Ahead of the panel, producer Christopher Miller teased the coming announcement on X (formerly Twitter):

A tweet from Christopher Miller featuring the spider emoji and an ellipses.
@chrizmillr

What Else Was Revealed About Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Miles Morales suited up as Spider-Man in front of a multicolored city street background. The still is from
Sony

The CinemaCon panel also featured a couple teases for the 2027 movie, which was described onstage as "a massive finale."

Attendees got a first look at Miles fighting his villainous alternate from another universe, who becomes the Prowler.

Miles Morales fighting an alternate version of himself who is suited up as the Prowler in
Sony

 

Producer Phil Lord confirmed that "this movie picks up the moment [the second movie] ended."

Miles Morales as the Prowler in front of shining circles that resemble portals. The still is from
Sony

This means seeing Gwen and her new team of Spider-Heroes going out in search of Miles, and Miles coming face-to-face with his prowler alternate.

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy standing on a piece of technology of some kind, with a beacon blinking on top of it. The image looks water-colored. The still is from
Sony

Lord also teased that the movie is "breaking the boundaries with animation again," leading the team to decide, as they described at the panel, to take the time in order "to get it just right."

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 4, 2027.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Release Date
TBA
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Hailee Steinfeld
Oscar Isaac
Shameik Moore
Genres
Action
Adventure
Animation
Sci-Fi
Superhero
- About The Author: Gillian Blum

Gillian Blum has been a writer at The Direct since 2022, reporting primarily from New York City. Though she covers news from across the entertainment industry, Gillian has a particular focus on Marvel and DC, including comics, movies, and television shows. She also commonly reports on Percy Jackson, Invincible, and other similar franchises.

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING