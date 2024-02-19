Morbius' Disney+ Release: New Update Points to Streaming Window

A new streaming update may point to a release window for Sony Pictures' Morbius to finally join other Spider-Man-related movies on Disney+.

While Disney+ now holds most of the Marvel library including the MCU and classic Fox movies, the streaming status of Spider-Man content remains a hot topic as Sony continues to hold onto the production and distribution rights to the character.

However, due to recent deals between Sony and Disney, an increasing amount of Spider-Man movies and shows have made their way to Disney+.

In a post on its official Tudum blog, Netflix confirmed Morbius will leave the service on Wednesday, February 28, which seems to set it up for a new streaming destination in the not-too-distant future.

Morbius holds the record for the second-lowest Rotten Tomatoes critic score of Sony's Marvel movies at just 15% (it had the lowest score prior to Madame Web's dismal 13% score) and it didn't fare much better with audiences, garnering the second-lowest CinemaScore for a Marvel movie with a C+.

Sony reached a deal with Netflix in April 2021 to bring its movies, starting with its 2021 releases, to the service after their home and theatrical releases. Morbius was the first of its Marvel movies to be included in the deal, coming to Netflix in early September 2022 after releasing earlier that year in March.

Reports of the deal at the time noted how the deal was expected to cover the first 18 months of streaming for the studio's releases. Morbius' departure from Netflix at the end of February will perfectly align with this expectation, leaving the service almost exactly 18 months after it was first released there.

Is Morbius Coming to Disney+ Soon?

The next destination for Morbius will be Disney+, thanks to a deal between Sony and the streamer to bring its Marvel movies, starting with its 2022 releases, to the service in their "Post-Pay 1 TV Windows," meaning after their time on Netflix.

As Morbius is departing Netflix on track with the reported 18-month term, it now seems its Disney+ release is on the horizon, possibly coming as soon as early March, although the movie could take a break from streaming altogether first.

While almost every live-action wall-crawler movie, apart from No Way Home, is currently streaming on Disney+, Morbius will mark only the second in Sony's Spider-Man Universe to come to the service following the release of Venom.

A Disney+ release for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has yet to be confirmed, while the upcoming Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter are expected to eventually make their way to the service in the distant future (2026 or later).

The following Spider-Man movies can currently be found streaming on Disney+:

Five major movies in Sony's Marvel catalog remain absent from Disney+, for now:

Morbius will be streaming on Netflix until Wednesday, February 28, an official date for its Disney+ release has yet to be announced at this time.