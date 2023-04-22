All 14 Spider-Man Movies & Shows Now Streaming on Disney+

Disney+ is now home to more than a dozen movies and TV shows featuring Marvel's Spider-Man after a new update.

While fans wait patiently for the MCU's Spider-Man 4 and this year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, amongst countless other web-based entries, Disney+ recently added to its own cache of Spidey adventures.

Disney's streaming home announced that multiple live-action Spider-Man movies would soon be available to watch on the service, with more new movies on the way only a few weeks later.

That said, it's time to look at all of the new projects that just hit Disney+ in the United States, along with those that were already available to stream.

Note: These projects are listed in the order in which they appear in the Spider-Verse section on Disney+.

All 14 Spider-Man Projects Streaming on Disney+ U.S.

1.) Spider-Man (2002)

Sony Pictures

Tobey Maguire took on the leading role of Peter Parker in 2002's Spider-Man, the first live-action big-screen adaptation for the hero under Sony Pictures. Alongside Kirsten Dunst's Mary-Jane Watson and James Franco's Harry Osborn, Peter engaged in an epic battle with Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin as he learned what it took to be a hero.

2.) Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Sony Pictures

Moving from high school to college, Peter Parker progresses to new challenges as a superhero and a young man, also meeting one of his science idols in Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius. As Peter finds himself losing his powers and trying to regain something of a normal life, Octavius succumbs to his own demons and becomes the villainous Dr. Octopus, making for one of the most revered superhero stories of the 21st century.

3.) Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Sony Pictures

As Peter enters adulthood, he faces his biggest challenges yet emotionally and physically while building up to propose to his girlfriend, MJ. Having to deal with a powerful villainous duo in Thomas Hayden Church's Sandman and James Franco's new Green Goblin, he also encounters the Venom symbiote while trying to keep his rage and Eddie Brock from getting the best of him.

4.) The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Sony Pictures

Andrew Garfield took over the web-slinger role for a new set of solo movies in 2012, reliving Peter Parker's origin story as he took on the challenges of high school and formed a relationship with Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy. This movie also gave more attention than ever before to Peter's parents as he found his way with Martin Sheen's Uncle Ben and Sally Field's Aunt May, all while dealing with Rhys Ifans' Curt Connors as he evolved into the Lizard.

5.) Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (2003) - 1 season

Marvel

Initially intended to serve as an immediate follow-up to 2002's Spider-Man, this series sees Peter, MJ, and Harry attending Empire State University together and going through the trials of life. Neil Patrick Harris pulls voiceover duties as Spider-Man alongside fellow cast members Lisa Loeb (MJ), Ian Ziering (Harry), and Keith Carradine (J. Jonah Jameson).

6.) The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008) - 1 season

Marvel

The first of two seasons of The Spectacular Spider-Man are on Disney+, showing Peter in his junior year of high school only shortly after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Josh Keaton adds to his extensive voiceover resume as the show's titular web-slinger alongside Lacey Chabert as Gwen Stacy, with the cast also featuring Thor: Ragnarok's Clancy Brown and Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Dee Bradley Baker.

7.) Spider-Man (2017) - 3 seasons

Marvel

Spider-Man's three-season run on Disney XD is featured on Disney+, with this version of Peter Parker enrolled at Horizon High School while fighting many of his classic antagonists from the comics. Robbie Draymond takes over Peter Parker duties in a series that also includes Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales - a role he would later reprise in PlayStation's Spider-Man video game series.

8.) Spider-Man (1994) - 5 seasons

Marvel

All five seasons of 1994's Spider-Man are available to stream for fans, providing a look back at a fan-favorite adventure for a college-aged Peter Parker in New York. This series features Christopher Daniel Barnes as the leading hero alongside industry icons like Ed Asner, Jim Cummings, and even Mark Hamill.

9.) Spider-Woman (1979) - 1 season

Marvel

Over 40 years ago, Jessica Drew got one of her earliest television projects with Spider-Woman, showing the heroine's career as the editor of Justice Magazine while leading a double life as a superhero. Joan Van Ark embodies the series' main character, Jessica Drew, while Marvel regular Paul Soles plays a supporting role as Peter Parker.

10.) Spidey and His Amazing Friends (2021) - 2 seasons

Marvel

Spidey and His Amazing Friends marks the newest entry to come to Disney+ in a Spidey-centric show that's geared mostly towards the younger generation. Along with all of the classic Spider-Man characters, the series also shows off other big Marvel names like Iron Man, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, and Ant-Man.

11.) Ultimate Spider-Man (2012) - 4 seasons

Marvel

Ultimate Spider-Man sets the stage for Peter Parker a year after he becomes the web-slinger, meeting Nick Fury and being given the opportunity to train and become a real superhero. Along with plenty of interactions with huge Marvel characters, this show even brings in memorable SHIELD heroes, most notably Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson along with Leopold Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) from Agents of SHIELD.

12.) Spider-Man (1981) - 1 season

Marvel

1981's Spider-Man showed the young hero balancing his life of crimefighting with his duties at school, working as a part-time photographer for the Daily Bugle and caring for his Aunt May. Although he fights a number of iconic Marvel big bads, including Doctor Doom and the Red Skull, he has a multi-episode arc pitting him against Doc Ock.

13.) Spider-Man Unlimited (1999) - 1 season

Marvel

Loosely tied to 1994's Spider-Man series, Spider-Man Unlimited goes more cosmic than any other series as the web-slinger kicks his battles off with Venom and Carnage, only going into more wild adventures later. Rino Romano shoots his shot at playing Spider-Man in this show, whose leading hero has also been seen in marketing material for 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as well.

14.) Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981) - 1 season

Marvel

Considered to be a crossover with the 1981 Spider-Man series, the first season of this three-season show puts Peter at Empire State University alongside Bobby Drake (Iceman) and Angelica Jones (Firestarter). They eventually team up to become the "Spider-Friends," living with Aunt May as they eventually interact with dozens of huge names from across the Marvel universe.

Other Spider-Man Entries on Disney+

For MCU fans, Disney+ hosts nearly every Marvel Studios project with Spider-Man as part of the cast, including three major team-up appearances in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

On the animated side, Hudson Thames took on the responsibility of playing the web-slinger in Episode 5 of Marvel Studios' What If...?.

Also included on the site are a few Spider-Man shorts like Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel and Marvel Ultimate Comics, with plans in place for more additions in the near future as well.

May 12 will put Tom Hardy's Venom on the streaming service along with Tom Holland's first MCU solo movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

There are also plans to add Holland's other two solo movies, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, to Disney's streaming service in the not-too-distant future.