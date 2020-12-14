Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Rumored To Add Green Goblin Actor Willem Dafoe, Original Sandman Actor

Marvel Studios and Sony’s Spider-Man 3 is quickly becoming the most massive and jam-packed movie in all of the MCU's Phase 4. Cameos are rumored for Charlie Cox’s Daredevil as well as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s web-slingers, and it appears that Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone are potentially both in the fold as well.

This all kicked off with the announcements that Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange would join the MCU’s Peter Parker, sparking discussions on who else could maybe find their way into this monumental threequel. In that light, news has just come signaling the returns of two more classic villains from the Sam Raimi trilogy after already confirming Alfred Molina's Doc Ock.

NEWS

The Illuminerdi is exclusively reporting that both Willem Dafoe and Thomas Hayden Church are negotiating returns for the Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3, reprising their roles respectively as the Green Goblin and Sandman.

It's unclear what size of roles Dafoe and Church will have if signed.

WHAT THIS MEANS

This movie keeps growing more and more expansive with every bit of news released, and it’s all leading fans to believe Marvel and Sony have planned out the biggest live-action Spider-Man movie in the hero’s history.

Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy is still seen as one of the best comic book movie villains of the era, and fans have wanted to see this version of the Goblin come back ever since his last appearance in 2007’s Spider-Man 3.

Although many consider Raimi's Spider-Man 3 to be a bit of a mess of a movie, Thomas Hayden Church’s take on Sandman is one of the high points. As one of the more relatable comic book villains of the era, his appearance in the new Spider-Man 3 should add a strong amount of firepower against multiple web-slingers and the Sorcerer Supreme.

These two villains join Electro and Doc Ock, adding four potential members of an MCU Sinister Six. There is no word as to whether past MCU Spidey villains like Vulture or Shocker will join into the fray, but this news reconfirmed that anything is possible.

Spider-Man 3 is currently filming and will release in theaters on December 17, 2021.