Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Marvel Reveals Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Connects To Doctor Strange 2

Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

The next big thing for Marvel Studios is the multiverse, with both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness setting the stage for the ambitious concept to be realized in live-action. The two projects, along with Loki, have long been confirmed to explore the multiverse in extreme detail, but another film in the form of Spider-Man 3 will look to join the alternate reality shenanigans of the franchise. 

Several casting reports were the main reason behind the multiverse-based speculation. Two villains in previous movie iterations of Spider-Man are set to return, with both Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina returning as Electro and Doctor Octopus, respectively. On top of that, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will also return, adding more fuel to the multiverse-heavy rumors of the threequel. 

The multiverse concept was further proven to be the main anchor point of Spider-Man 3 after reports involving the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their own respective versions of Spider-Man surfaced in the past few days. And now, after months of rumors and speculation, confirmation has finally arrived. 

CONFIRMATION 

During Disney's Investor Day 2020, Marvel CCO Kevin Feige confirmed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will connect to Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3

WHAT THIS MEANS

As it is, it's good to finally have confirmation straight from Kevin Feige that Spider-Man 3 will indeed be a multiverse-sized affair. Now that that tidbit has been confirmed, the attention will now shift to how Tom Holland's threequel will balance all the rumored characters as well as resolve the identity crisis cliffhanger from Spider-Man: Far From Home

The multiverse will no doubt open an intriguing new chapter in Peter Parker's superhero career, and it will be interesting to find out how his experience in Spider-Man 3 will ultimately change his perspective of being a hero and the universe-sized ramifications of alternate realities. 

More so, the confirmed connection between Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3 also presents a possibility for Holland to show up in the Doctor Strange sequel, potentially setting up the web-slinger's multiverse adventure in the third installment. 

All in all, Spider-Man 3 promises to be an exciting adventure not just for Peter Parker, but for the viewers as well. 

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

How She-Hulk Episode 7 Secretly Sets Up Daredevil Plot
Christian Bale Has 1 Star Wars Role In Mind
Daredevil's Karen Page Breaks Silence on MCU Return Prospects Following Reboot Reveal
Photos: James Gunn Gets Married to Suicide Squad's Jennifer Holland
First Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Box Office Projections Revealed

TRENDING

First Look at Replacement Jonathan Kent on Superman & Lois Season 3 Set
Harrison Ford Rumored to Play Major Marvel Character In 2024 Movie
Marvel Studios' Blade Plot Details Reportedly Revealed
Bruce Banner’s Biggest Fear Just Came True in She-Hulk Episode 7
New Deadpool 3 Video Reveals Uncensored Version of MCU Announcement