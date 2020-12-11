Marvel Reveals Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Connects To Doctor Strange 2

The next big thing for Marvel Studios is the multiverse, with both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness setting the stage for the ambitious concept to be realized in live-action. The two projects, along with Loki, have long been confirmed to explore the multiverse in extreme detail, but another film in the form of Spider-Man 3 will look to join the alternate reality shenanigans of the franchise.

Several casting reports were the main reason behind the multiverse-based speculation. Two villains in previous movie iterations of Spider-Man are set to return, with both Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina returning as Electro and Doctor Octopus, respectively. On top of that, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will also return, adding more fuel to the multiverse-heavy rumors of the threequel.

The multiverse concept was further proven to be the main anchor point of Spider-Man 3 after reports involving the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their own respective versions of Spider-Man surfaced in the past few days. And now, after months of rumors and speculation, confirmation has finally arrived.

CONFIRMATION

During Disney's Investor Day 2020, Marvel CCO Kevin Feige confirmed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will connect to Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3.

WHAT THIS MEANS

As it is, it's good to finally have confirmation straight from Kevin Feige that Spider-Man 3 will indeed be a multiverse-sized affair. Now that that tidbit has been confirmed, the attention will now shift to how Tom Holland's threequel will balance all the rumored characters as well as resolve the identity crisis cliffhanger from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The multiverse will no doubt open an intriguing new chapter in Peter Parker's superhero career, and it will be interesting to find out how his experience in Spider-Man 3 will ultimately change his perspective of being a hero and the universe-sized ramifications of alternate realities.

More so, the confirmed connection between Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3 also presents a possibility for Holland to show up in the Doctor Strange sequel, potentially setting up the web-slinger's multiverse adventure in the third installment.

All in all, Spider-Man 3 promises to be an exciting adventure not just for Peter Parker, but for the viewers as well.