Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3: Jamie Foxx Backtracks on Electro Casting Confirmation

Spider-Man 3 seemed like it would be a typical Spider-Man movie, with Peter on the run from the law and being framed for murder by Quentin Beck at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, an enormous curveball was thrown at fans when it was reported that Jamie Foxx would be joining Spider-Man 3 as Electro. Not only that, but Benedict Cumberbatch was then reported to be starring alongside Tom Holland, too, as the Sorcerer Supreme.

Paired together, these two reports began a slew of new rumors, like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining the cast as their versions of Peter Parker. The most recent rumor has Alfred Molina returning as Spider-Man 2's Doctor Octopus.

But, it seems like Jamie Foxx may have regretted opening his mouth when news of his casting broke, as he's reticent about his involvement in a recent interview.

NEWS

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Sean O'Connell spoke with Jamie Foxx about his involvement with Spider-Man 3.

When Foxx was asked whether this would be a new or continuation of his character from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, he was evasive in his answer and gave nothing away:

"You’re absolutely right, I can’t speak on it. But if I’m in it, I’ll be so happy."

WHAT THIS MEANS

Stating the obvious, no, this interview doesn't point to previous reports of Jamie Foxx being cast as Electro in Spider-Man 3 being false, as it was initially reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a reliable entertainment outlet.

The same can be said of Tatiana Maslany, who outright denied that she had been cast as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk, which was also reported by another reputable trade outlet, Deadline. Maslany actually said that her casting as She-Hulk was “not actually a thing,” despite showrunner Jessica Gao confirming the Deadline report with a retweet:

Most likely, as is the case with Maslany and many other MCU actors before her, Jamie Foxx is simply being extra careful in not breaking his non-disclosure agreement with Marvel Studios and Disney when he was cast as Electro. In fact, he might have already gotten in a bit of trouble with both studios when he implied that he was not going to be Andrew Garfield's Electro.

On the day the news broke, Foxx made multiple (now deleted) posts on his Instagram account, both confirming the news and saying that “...I won’t be blue in this one!!,” which indicated that he wouldn't be the same Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

In any case, this has led to a huge amount of implications for the possibility of other previous Spider-Man actors joining the MCU as new incarnations of the same characters.