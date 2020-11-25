Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Rumored To Be Casting Doctor Octopus Actor Alfred Molina

Spider-Man 3 is set to be a jam-packed entry in the MCU, with a multitude of rumored and confirmed characters joining the film. This kicked off with the return of The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Jamie Foxx as Electro, which was followed by the confirmation that the Sorcerer Supreme himself would be joining the film as well.

Several rumors also suggested that past Spider-Men could be returning in the film, too, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield supposedly in talks to reprise their roles as Peter Parker. Marvel Studios is also rumored to be looking for a Filipina actress to play a relative of Ned Leeds.

The next entry in the MCU lineup of Spider-Man films is well into production, with many photos emerging from filming and behind-the-scenes. Tom Holland has not been shy about posting images to social media, one of which teasing that his Far From Home costume could see prominent use. A set video also hinted at some of the action in the film, showing off a stunt featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya's characters.

With so many characters supposedly appearing in the film and the possible inclusion of the multiverse, fans are wondering whether other past Spider-Man characters could return. A new rumor may suggest that another fan-favorite villain is now entering the fray...

NEWS

According to Geeks Worldwide, Alfred Molina is rumored to return as Doctor Octopus in the upcoming Spider-Man 3. According to the outlet's source, Molina recently arrived on set to practice stunt choreography and has been shooting scenes for the film for the past few weeks.

It is currently unknown as to whether Molina would reprising his role as Otto Octavius from Spider-Man 2, or if this would be a new interpretation of the character.

WHAT THIS MEANS

While this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, the inclusion of Alfred Molina's Doc-Ock could add further suggest the possibility of a multiverse inclusion in Spider-Man 3. While it is unclear whether Molina will be playing the rendition of the character seen in Spider-Man 2, his return should excite die-hard Spidey fans.

With Jamie Foxx stating that he will not be blue this time around, this could suggest that he and Molina could be playing entirely new versions of the comic book characters. This would make sense, as Otto Octavius sacrificed himself to destroy his experiment that would have wiped out New York City. A fresh iteration would benefit in a few ways.

Firstly, it would allow fans of Molina's previous performance to get fan service from his return without alienating audience members that may not be as familiar with the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films. Secondly, this would allow Molina to return to the character in an exciting way, exploring new aspects of the character and crafting a new performance. Lastly, Kevin Feige wanted to focus on new Spider-Man villains in the MCU, so a new version of Doc-Ock would allow the reuse of the character without having to retread old ground.

The possible appearance of Alfred Molina's Doc-Ock could also herald a live-action version of the Sinister Six. Sony previously attempted to assemble the team during the Amazing series of Spider-Man films to limited success. The studio was successful in creating a version of the team in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, bringing together a unique assortment of villains for the animated adventure. With Electro and Doc-Ock possibly locked in for Spider-Man 3, this could allow other members of the Sinister Six to make an appearance. Perhaps Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin could make a return after all.