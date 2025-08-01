Here Are All The Awesome Offsites We Visited at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 (SDCC)

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 wasn't just about the panels and show floor; the city came alive with immersive offsite experiences that took the fan excitement to another level. From exclusive industry parties to interactive brand activations and themed pop-ups, these offsite events offered new ways to engage with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

While major panels for Project Hail Mary, Peacemaker Season 2, and Tron: Ares packed Hall H with announcements and reveals, the action didn't stop there.

Here's a rundown of the standout experiences attended by The Direct that captured the spirit of SDCC beyond the convention center walls.

Rocking Out at Peacefest

DC Studios' and HBO Max's significant presence at SDCC with Peacemaker was the star of the show this year at the convention. On top of their big Hall H panel, the show took over Nova SD in San Diego, where it turned into a massive rock n' roll venue celebrating John Cena's vigilante.

The activation included live performances and photo op set-ups featuring the new Peacemaker cycle and Peacemaker's many helmets. Some select fans were even able to meet an actual eagle up on the roof at Eagly's Perch. Attendees could also grab drinks at Harcourt's Knockout bar and even grab some exclusive merch.

The Direct was also able to attend the special VIP night on Saturday, where Foxy Shazam and Steel Panther put on live performances as James Gunn and other notable guests made appearances.

Late Night at the IGN Party - Partnered With One Piece

On Friday, July 25, the IGN After Party lit up the Hard Rock Hotel with an exclusive industry gathering celebrating One Piece. Presented in partnership with Toei Animation, the event featured high-energy music from a live DJ, appearances by official One Piece mascots, and a limited-edition trading card giveaway.

Access to the event was limited to invited guests and contest winners through IGN and Toei's social media campaigns. The 21+ crowd enjoyed cocktails while mingling with creators, influencers, and entertainment insiders.

Held at an iconic SDCC venue, the IGN party stood out as a highly social and energetic experience. With its buzzing crowd, lively atmosphere, and exclusive access, it served as a major highlight of SDCC 2025.

Surviving Frendo at the Clown In a Cornfield Maze

Ever wondered if you could survive Frendo the Clown from Clown In a Cornfield? Well, IFC and Shudder made their way to SDCC to give everyone the chance to find out.

This was easily one of our favorite offsites at the convention this year, as they created an incredibly immersive and well-designed scare maze with live actors for attendees to go through. Fans will find themselves lost in a corn maze as they try to avoid Frendo, eventually leading right into a really awesome recreation of the shed that the main characters of the film find themselves trapped in at one point.

Following the experience, fans get to play some fun carnival games and are treated to a refreshing slushee and sweet candies.

A Terrifying Experience at Alien: Earth - Code Red

To promote FX's upcoming series Alien: Earth, fans were treated to an offsite experience near the Hilton Bayfront. The true standout was "Code Red"—an immersive adventure complete with live actors portraying panicked survivors and crewmates.

The interactive story kept attendees on edge as they navigated the darkened wreckage in groups, with timed sequences, character-driven interactions, and frightening sound design.

The actors' improvisational skills made the world feel authentic, almost theatrical. The entire experience felt akin to a Universal or Disney theme park attraction, combining narrative immersion with horror spectacle.

Twisted Metal Bumper Cars Carnage

In Twisted Metal fashion, the Peacock series, based on the iconic PlayStation video game franchise, brought its car carnage to SDCC with an entire bumper car set-up. Each car was themed after one of the contestants in Season 2's big tournament, including the likes of Sweet Tooth, Mayhem, Mr. Grimm, Vermin, and more.

The activation also had its own Calypso making announcements and taunting both participants and those watching from the sidelines.

Adding more flair to the proceedings, the actual cars (including Sweeth Tooth's ice cream truck) were on display in the lot, and characters from the show, such as the Doll Face clan, were making their way around the activation, interacting with guests.

Predator: Badlands Spaceship Tour

The Predator: Badlands activation led attendees through a recreated Predator ship as they saw the iconic trophy wall and various otherworldly items on display. There was also a portion of the experience dedicated to Weyland-Yutani, as various lab equipment foreshadowed something terrible had taken place.

There was even a live actor suited up as a Predator for fans to interact with, but sadly, we were not able to see this component of the experience when we visited.

Also available was a bar and a serious, neat photo op, with an animatronic of Elle Fanning's Thia on display (though she was looking a little worse for wear and had clearly been through some stuff).

Lilo & Stitch Tropical Bash

Disney's Lilo & Stitch offsite brought island vibes to downtown San Diego with a tropical-themed hangout featuring coconuts filled with drinks, Hawaiian shaved ice, and classic island fare.

A giant Stitch greeted guests for selfies, and the cheerful energy of the setup attracted a constant crowd. There was also a fun photo op that allowed fans to surf on the surfboard with Stitch himself.

Cast members Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, and Tia Carrere made an appearance, offering a chance for fans to snap photos with the stars of 2025's only $1 billion film.

Paramount Lodge SDCC Experience

Paramount's multi-branded Lodge activation once again delivered a packed lineup of immersive mini-experiences for fans of Dexter, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, and more. The Dexter: Resurrection vault stood out as a chilling highlight, offering a walk-through of disturbing memorabilia and case files tied to fictional serial killers. The return of several original cast members, including Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter, fueled excitement for this area.

Meanwhile, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy came to life via a massive holodeck with drinks, vignettes, and shareable photo ops.

Football fans flocked to the CBS Sports Clubhouse to test their throwing skills and admire all 32 NFL jerseys, while Landman and Tony & Ziva offered atmospheric settings with themed drinks and sets straight out of their respective shows.

The Mission: Impossible vault drop photo op was among the most in-demand, drawing long lines for a chance to channel Ethan Hunt. Free food and drinks added to the welcoming vibe, making this one of the most fully realized activations of the week.

Hellaverse (Hazbin Hotel & Helluva Boss) Party With Cosplay Galore

Taking over Bloom Nightclub this year, where The Penguin's Iceberg Lounge was Amazon Studios' Hellaverse Party. The spacious venue was perfect for audiences to celebrate their favorite animated shows in full force.

As anyone will know, the fandom of the Hellaverse is massively into cosplay and many of the attendees showcased that in full force here. You couldn't get through the dance floor without passing by multiple different versions the franchise's colorful cast of characters.

Some of the talent behind the Hellaverse shows also attended to celebrate as well.

Detailed and Fun King of the Hill Experience

Hulu's King of the Hill revival came with a hearty helping of Texas charm, transforming an outdoor space into a backyard cookout worthy of the Hill family. Guests could go head-to-head in a beanbag-style Alamo Pong showdown or test their aim in a cowboy boot ring toss, hurling rings onto boots for a chance to win prizes.

Life-sized 2D cutouts of beloved characters like Hank, Peggy, and Bobby offered plenty of themed photo ops, while iconic props like Dale's van and the family lawn mower were crowd-pleasers. The event leaned heavily into nostalgia, giving longtime fans of the show a chance to feel like residents of Arlen.

The Tradition of Adult Swim's Party on the Lawn

Adult Swim's annual takeover of the Green went full pirate-meets-cat chaos with this year's "Pirate Purrrty," a feline fantasy experience that felt like a fever dream in the best way.

Held just outside the convention center, the activation included off-the-wall activities like the Buttworld Bounce House (inspired by Rick and Morty), a mushroom plush hunt, and photo ops featuring Smiling Friends and Women Wearing Shoulder Pads.

Plush adoptions, ridiculous mini-games, and on-site merch rounded out the absurd offerings. This edition brought even more to do and see than last year, including improved interactivity and games.

Spider-Man and Magic the Gathering Crossover Event

Wizards of the Coast's Magic: The Gathering x Spider-Man offsite turned the Hard Rock Hotel into a superheroic crossover zone ahead of the card set's September 26 launch.

Filming is currently underway on the next Tom Holland Spider-Man film, the next installment in the MCU. This will put Spidey squarely back in the headlines and reignite fan excitement.

The immersive space offered themed food and drinks along with interactive displays, blending the street-level energy of Spider-Man with Magic's fantasy strategy. The Daily Bugle-inspired decor helped unify the theme, and attendees were able to pick a pack of new cards from various Spider-Man heroes or villains like Peter Parker or Venom.

Thrilljoy Boardwalk Bash Party

Thrilljoy, the new collectibles brand helmed by former Funko CEO Brian Mariotti, made a strong debut at SDCC 2025 with its lively "Boardwalk Bash" held at the InterContinental.

Styled like a vintage boardwalk carnival, the event featured nostalgic games, interactive booths, and generous servings of free food and drinks. Attendees could test their strength at a classic high striker with a mallet, rack up points in old-school skee-ball lanes, or try their luck at ring toss and more. The setup evoked the charm of a seaside fair, blending familiar favorites with Thrilljoy's collectible twist. The Direct was greeted by members of the Thrilljoy team, including Mariotti, adding a personal touch to the festivities.

The atmosphere was fun, colorful, and high-energy for SDCC weekend. It also felt like a savvy marketing mix, giving fans a reason to keep an eye on what's happening with Thrilljoy's future.

Old Spice and Superman Teamup

Old Spice brought super-powered freshness to Comic-Con with a heroic booth outside the Hilton Bayfront, timed perfectly with Superman's continued theatrical run. The activation invited guests to enter a "capsule of transformation" and emerge with the confidence to "Smell Like a Hero" thanks to the brand's new Superman-themed Bright Citrus line.

The Superman tie-in felt timely and well-executed, offering fans a chance to extend their fandom beyond the theater. While smaller in scope than other activations, the branding was sharp and the product integration seamless.

Circle 6 Wrestling Brings Brandon Davis on Stage

Circle 6

Circle 6 Entertainment brought their wrestling events to SDCC this year, and even connected it all to Comic-Con audiences by involving Phase Hero host Brandon Davis.

The event, Slime Summer, took over the Wicked West venue and included a handful of wrestlers, including Joe Dred, Luigi Primo, Su Yung, Frank the Clown, Casanova Valentine, Matt Justice, Danhausen, and Brandon Davis. To accompany the action was a live music Limp Bizkit tribute band, Pimp Bizkit.