SDCC 2024: Here Were Some of the Best Offsites That Showed Up This Year

At San Diego Comic-Con there were a variety of offsite locations for attendees to explore.

Many of them were operated by big-name studios and vendors that gave participants one-of-a-kind experiences related to some of their favorite TV shows or movies.

As a note, these aren't all of the available installations available outside of San Diego Comic-Con 2024, but a handful of some of the best ones!

San Diego Comic-Con Offsite Recap

Adult Swim - Pirate Parrty on the Green

Adult Swim invaded San Diego with a shipwreck adventure at the network’s Adult Swim on the Green space outside the San Diego Convention Center.

The "Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty" included custom series-influences games, wacky experiences, exclusive first looks, giveaways, and evening entertainment with DJ laser sets.

The Bear at #FXSDCC

FX’s acclaimed series The Bear made its San Diego Comic-Con debut in 2024 as part of the network's #FXSDCC activation.

Attendees experienced an immersive recreation of the show's central restaurant, complete with exclusive merchandise.

Alongside The Bear, FX also featured activations for American Horror Story, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and What We Do in the Shadows, offering fans interactive experiences and photo opportunities.

The Planet of the Apes Experience

San Diego Wine & Culinary Center hosted the media preview night for "Enter The Forbidden Zone! The Planet of the Apes Experience" at San Diego Comic-Con.

Attendees were transported through the legacy of the Planet of the Apes franchise with an immersive exhibition featuring costumes, comics, and props.

The event included a special appearance by the cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Falcon from the film, along with light hors d’oeuvres and drinks. The experience was open to the public from July 25 to July 28.

Paramount+ Lodge

Paramount+ brought The Lodge back to San Diego Comic-Con for a second year, featuring more titles, iconic franchise celebrations, and immersive activations.

Located at the Gaslamp's Happy Does, this interactive fan experience was open to the public from July 24-28.

The Lodge, having reached tens of thousands of fans during its second cross-country tour, offered themed activations and swag from popular titles and franchises such as Star Trek, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, If, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

LiSA Concert

LiSA, the renowned J-pop artist, thrilled fans with her first U.S. concert in nearly a decade at the Rady Shell during San Diego Comic-Con 2024, as part of the Crunchyroll Concert Series.

Her performance featured a mix of popular anime theme songs, including "Gurenge" from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and "Crossing Field" from Sword Art Online, alongside original tracks like "Black Box".

Despite a long line before the show, the venue's large capacity ensured that all attendees got in, with more seats and standing room available even later in the evening.

One Piece Concert

On July 27, Toei Animation and Crunchyroll presented the One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphony Voyage, featuring a live performance by the San Diego Symphony with emotional music and aerial pyrotechnics.

The event was less energetic than the previous night (LiSA concert), but fans enjoyed the beautiful live orchestra as well as plenty of food and drinks at nearby vendors.

The Penguin's Iceberg Lounge

At San Diego Comic-Con, Giant Spoon recreated The Iceberg Lounge, the iconic nightclub from The Batman, for a two-night immersive experience ahead of the The Penguin series premiere on Max.

Despite a nearby fire causing delays, attendees were treated to an elaborate and atmospheric setup featuring Gotham-themed decor, interactive elements, and engaging actors portraying characters from the DC universe.

The event, held at Bloom Nightclub, included themed activities like the Gum-Gum Punch Challenge, exclusive drinks, and a hidden speakeasy called 44 Below, offering a taste of Gotham's dark and opulent nightlife.

Hulu Animayhem

Hulu's 2024 Animayhem event at SDCC expanded on last year's concept with a more immersive and interactive experience.

Located in the Bayfront Parking Lot, the "Animayhem Factory" featured various themed attractions, including a Family Guy Cutawayland with interactive 2D scenes, a Bob’s Burgers recording studio where fans could create shareable videos, and a Simpsons LardLad Donut factory with hand-glazed treats from Randy’s Donuts.

Attendees also explored a replica of the Futurama Slurm Factory, participated in an American Dad CIA Lab challenge, and relaxed in a breakroom with series-themed installations.

Those About to Die

At San Diego Comic-Con, Peacock's immersive offsite, "Circus Maximus," allowed attendees to experience ancient Roman chariot racing, diving into a fan-powered race from a betting tavern to the finish line.

The event also featured a panel on July 25 with Roland Emmerich and stars from Those About to Die, and another panel for the upcoming horror thriller Teacup, with James Wan and Ian McCulloch.

Borderlands

Lionsgate’s Borderlands transformed 207 Bar at the Hard Rock Hotel into Moxxi’s Bar for San Diego Comic-Con, offering fans an immersive experience from Thursday to Saturday.

The offsite event featured a live DJ performance by Claptrap, themed cocktails curated by Ballantine, and opportunities to win Borderlands merchandise.

Shaun of the Dead Pop-up

Focus Features celebrated the 20th anniversary of Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead by hosting a high-demand pop-up experience during SDCC.

The event offered fans a chance to explore a re-creation of the Winchester Tavern, participate in interactive photo ops, and enjoy exclusive merchandise. Attendees could also preview a Shaun of the Dead-inspired level of the upcoming game Funko Fusion ahead of its fall release.

