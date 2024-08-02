Just one week ago, Fandom threw one of the biggest parties for special Comic-Con San Diego (SDCC) attendees, and many are still raving about their time at the event.

The event went down at FLOAT on the roof of the Hard Rock Hotel and was sponsored by EA, Z2, and Pinfinity.

Fandom

In addition to San Diego Comic-Con, it was also Fandom’s 20th Anniversary, which left lots of reasons to celebrate.

The event was open to select Comic-Con goers alongside notable industry personnel, influencers, and big-name talents. Some names that fans might recognize include Colin Kaepernick, Todd McFarlane, Bella Thorne (The Tower), Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), Jefferson White (Yellowstone), and Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes).

Fandom

Bringing the music to the party was a live performance by award-winning musician Jason Derulo, who proved to be the perfect act to cap off an amazing night at SDCC 2024.

The festivities didn’t end there, though. Throughout the night, guests could participate in a Dragon Age: The Veilguard-themed scavenger hunt, which led to a custom photo booth. Let’s also not forget the 360-degree red carpet social cam, countless giveaways, Z2’s graphic novel exhibition, an AR experience, and more.

Fandom

The real gem of the party was the 1:1 Loki scepter replica being shown off my Marvel and East Continental Gems, which costs roughly $500,000 and features a 20.26ct. gem sapphire posing as the Mind Stone. To complete the package, it also includes a hand-blown ombre glass enclosure housing the gem, pulled together by the solid brass handle with an 18k gold setting.

A few influencers and other attendees were even lucky enough to pose with it.

Fandom

For those who missed out on the party, make sure to attend next year’s San Diego Comic-Con. There’s no doubt Fandom will likely bring the party once again–and perhaps even bigger.

