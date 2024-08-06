SDCC 2024: The Funkoville International Airport Booth Experience (Photos)

Funko soared to new heights at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with their "Funkoville International Airport" booth experience.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Funko made a significant impact with their expansive booth setup. 

The highlight was the "Funko Main Terminal", designed to highlight a mid-century airport. For $5, standard attendees could purchase a Funko Passport to collect stamps and explore various SDCC exclusives. The Direct was given a fascinating tour of the entirety of the Funkoville booth.

In addition, Loungefly showcased its latest collection of pop culture-themed bags. New designs included Stitch, Spider-Man, Voltron bags, and accessories featuring Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, along with an exclusive SDCC 2024 enamel pin.

Mondo's presence at the booth featured the Mondo Arcade, offering art and music exclusives. Highlights included a Batman (1989) soundtrack box set, a Deadpool poster by Dave Johnson, and the Spider-Man 2 video game soundtrack with cover art by Kris Anka.

In addition, Loungfly displayed merchandise with Scooby-Doo, Lilo & Stitch, and Rugrats theming, including a dog backpack for canine friends.

Another major draw was the Funko Fusion booth, which previewed Funko's upcoming collaboration with 10:10 Games. This new project, set to debut in September 2024, features Eddy Funko, voiced by the renowned Clancy Brown.

Finally, the Pop! Yourself Booth provided a unique experience where fans could create custom Funko Pops! of themselves dressed as the leading mutants from Deadpool & Wolverine. The process was streamlined with a QR code for easy customization and pickup once notified that it was ready.

Funko's exciting and diverse offerings gave fans plenty to look at, interact with, and purchase on the SDCC 2024 show floor.

