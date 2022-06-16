Loki’s Kang Finally Gets His Own Official Toy Merch (Photo)

It wasn't until the Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' smash hit series Loki that all was revealed. As it turned out, a man known only as He Who Remains (portrayed by Jonathan Majors) had been pulling the strings of time and space all along. He Who Remains was also a Variant of the evil Kang the Conqueror, a tyrant bent on ruling the Multiverse.

Outside of the MCU's on-screen story, the franchise's merchandising reign has also become a powerhouse in the industry.

In particular, Funko's popularity has exploded in the past decade-plus. The toy company has found massive success in its Pop! Vinyl line of stylized bobbleheads which feature popular characters from a wide array of properties. As such, a myriad of MCU characters has been incorporated into the line. And it's not just the main heroes and villains that are commemorated with these figures; the line often includes members of the supporting cast.

As the MCU continues to expand, there are more and more opportunities for fans' favorite characters to be added to the Pop! Vinyl line.

New SDCC Exclusive MCU Funko Pops Revealed

Funko unveiled the lineup for its Summer Convention Exclusive MCU Funko Pops. These include two characters who are brand new to the line: He Who Remains from Loki and the Scarlet Scarab from Moon Knight. Also shown were special versions of America Chavez and Miss Minutes.

Marvel

If you think he's evil, just wait till you meet his Variants. Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains ditches The Void for a booth at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) with this exclusive Funko Pop!.

This comes as the first official toy merchandise for the Kang variant He Who Remains, who was introduced nearly a year ago during Loki's Season 1 finale.

Funko

Next, from Moon Knight, there's the avatar of the ancient Egyptian goddess Taweret: The Scarlet Scarab, aka archaeologist Layla El-Faouly:

Funko

Don't mess with her or she'll punch you into a dimension where everything is made of cheese. America Chavez from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is featured in the line, this time with one of her trademark star portals:

Funko

"Well, hey y'all!" It's the Time Variance Authority's very own mascot in the form of Miss Minutes, featuring a glow-in-the-dark finish:

Funko

Availability for These Funko Pops! Will Be Limited

As with all convention exclusives, these items will likely only be available at San Diego Comic-Con, which runs from July 21-24.

It's not outside the realm of possibility that these Pops! will be offered online through official channels, although it seems a bit unlikely. For die-hards who simply must have these characters in their collections, well, they might have to scour the aftermarket for a decent price.

Still, it is cool to see these characters captured in the famous Funko Pop! style. Some may question the logic of designating a crucial character like Moon Knight's Layla as a convention exclusive, but unfortunately, that's not for fans to decide.

As mentioned above, 2022's SDCC will run from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24. Notably absent from the show will be SDCC stalwart Marvel Studios itself, which is skipping the con in favor of Disney's own D23 Expo in September.