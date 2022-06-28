Marvel Celebrates Loki’s Frog Thor Easter Egg with Special New Funko

Marvel Studios' most-watched series, Loki, brought actor Tom Hiddleston back to the character he made famous. In the show, the Asgardian trickster, or a timeline Variant of him, was apprehended by the Time Variance Authority. It's through his adventures with the TVA that Loki meets an alternate timeline version of himself, a woman known as Sylvie.

Loki and Sylvie team up and survive the Void at the end of time, a sort of dumping ground for people and objects that the TVA deletes from the timestream. Waiting for them beyond the Void is a castle with only one living occupant: He Who Remains, a Variant of the evil Kang the Conqueror.

Funko has experienced an incredible amount of success over the years with their line of Pop! Vinyl figures. These heavily stylized, plastic bobbleheads are made by Funko to represent just about every character under the pop culture sun, including, but not limited to, the many projects of Marvel Studios.

Brand New Loki-Themed Funko Pops

Throg in Loki

Funko (via Marvel.com) has shown off some brand new Pop! Vinyl items from Marvel Studios' Loki. These include a Target exclusive deluxe Frog of Thunder, the Variant of Thor who also happens to be a frog, as seen in the fifth episode.

Funko

Throg comes trapped in a glass jar, just like he was in the series.

Funko

And from Episode 3, there's a diorama of Loki and Sylvie awaiting their grim fate on Lamentis just before the TVA came to their rescue.

Funko

This set, like Frog of Thunder, is also a Target exclusive.

Funko

More MCU Projects Equals More Funko Pops

Throg (Frog of Thunder) and the Loki and Sylvie set barely scratch the surface of the sheer scope of Marvel offerings put out by Funko. By this point, the toy company has done every major character from the MCU at least once, and they usually have multiple figurines for each hero and villain.

And it's not just live-action Marvel characters that Funko produces in the line. It's grown to encompass characters and looks from the comic books as well. So just about every True Believer will be able to find something they'll like.

As for Marvel Studios' Loki, season two of the hit Disney+ series is now in production and all of season one is now available to stream.