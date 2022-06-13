Loki Season 2: New Photo Confirms Start of Filming

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki remains one of the most popular characters in Marvel Studios’ cache of heroes and villains, even after more than a decade of service since his debut in 2011’s Thor. Now, after Season 1 of Loki made waves throughout its run on Disney+, it’s already set for a second round of episodes in the near future.

Loki became the first Disney+ show from Marvel Studios to be officially confirmed for a Season 2 in its sixth episode’s post-credits scene, although details are scarce beyond that news. It’s been confirmed that the entire cast will return for the continuation of Loki’s Disney+ story after the Multiverse began falling apart to close out Season 1 in July 2021.

Reports indicated that filming would begin for Season 2 early this month as Hiddleston and the Marvel team prepare to move the God of Mischief forward in his new journey alongside the Time Variance Authority. Now, it appears that this journey has officially begun thanks to a new image from the show’s set.

The God of Mischief Returns for Season 2

As shared by @enchantcrs, cinematographer Isaac Bauman took to Instagram to share an image seemingly confirming that Season 2 of Marvel Studios' Loki has begun filming for its release on Disney+.

The image shows off his personalized chair from the set in front of a blue screen and some of his equipment, which comes directly from the show's set in London. Bauman also included a text caption that reads "Day 1, Just the beginning...:"

Interestingly, Bauman has since taken the post down from his Instagram page, adding further credence to Loki beginning production.

Kemps Film TV Studio, an online production resource, confirmed that Loki Season 2 began filming on Monday, June 13.

What Will Loki Season 2 Be About?

Considering how many wild twists and turns Season 1 of Loki took, which even included a kid Variant and an alligator Variant of the leading character, the excitement for Season 2 is palpable.

With this photo confirming that the God of Mischief is back in action, the wait begins to see exactly how his story will expand in the MCU over the next couple of years. Filming should take place over at least the next six months, possibly even into the early part of next year, Moon Knight directing duo Aaron Benson and Justin Morehead are taking over the show and bringing Hiddleston back into the spotlight.

The story for Season 2 is even more of a mystery considering how Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains sent the Multiverse into complete chaos, which was a result of his death at Sylvie's hand in the Citadel at the End of Time. Tom Hiddleston has already teased just how "chaotic" things will be when his anti-hero returns to the forefront, and it will be hard to wait to find out exactly what kind of chaos and calamity will ensue.

Season 2 of Loki is currently filming, and it's release date on Disney+ is still unknown.