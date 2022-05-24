Loki Season 2: Tom Hiddleston Confirms ‘Whole Cast’ Is Returning

While Chris Hemsworth currently has the spotlight thanks to the second trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, his on-screen brother Tom Hiddleston isn’t too far behind for a return. Outside of a touching tattoo tribute on Thor’s back, Hiddleston's Loki is geared up to return for another round of storytelling in Season 2 of Loki on Disney+.

Even though there are no signs pointing to the plot for Season 2, Loki and his new companions at the Time Variance Authority are in a world of trouble thanks to the closing moments of Episode 6. With Jonathan Majors' Variant of Kang the Conqueror having sent the Multiverse into chaos and having taken over the TVA headquarters, there are sure to be some serious issues for Hiddleston's anti-hero to fix.

A few of Hiddleston's co-stars have spoken about what they look forward to in Season 2, but there are still some questions as to how many Season 1 characters will come back for the second round of action.

Thankfully, Hiddleston himself answered that question in a recent talk show appearance, providing some exciting information for fans looking forward to his return.

Everybody Coming Back for Loki Season 2

Marvel

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Loki star Tom Hiddleston shared that the entire cast of Season 1 will return for Season 2 when it airs on Disney+.

Although he didn't offer any specific details, Hiddleston gave a solid "yes" when Kimmel asked if the whole cast was coming back for the show's next six episodes. He also shared that he's "thrilled" about shooting in his hometown of London, England, admitting that it came about almost by accident:

Kimmel: “So the whole cast, as we’ve learned, is returning.” Hiddleston: “Yes.” Kimmel: “…which is nice, I would imagine…? Hiddleston: “Yeah, it’s great…” Kimmel: “Yeah, it’s great to have everybody back… it also gives us a little bit of an idea of what might happen?” Hiddleston: “Of what to expect?” Kimmel: “And also, you’re moving the production from Atlanta to London.” Hiddleston: “That’s right, yes.” Kimmel: “Was that something you said like, ’Okay, I’ve had enough of being in the United States, I would like to be in London.’” Hiddleston: “I think it was just an accident of scheduling, but I’m thrilled about it, yeah.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also shared that "the whole cast" would come back for Season 2 at Disney's Upfront presentation in New York City.

How True Are Hiddleston's Season 2 Comments?

Plenty of characters from Loki Season 1 made it out of the season's six episodes alive and ready for new adventures, leading to Tom Hiddleston's answer potentially being accurate as the show moves to Season 2. While a few of the TVA's Minutemen met their end thanks to He Who Remains, along with Boastful Loki and President Loki in The Void, there are plenty of threads that remain loose ahead of production.

Possibly the biggest question centers around Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, who caused the Nexus event of all Nexus events to send the Sacred Timeline spinning into complete chaos by killing He Who Remains. That also leads to that Kang Variant himself, who was last seen almost deified in a huge statue at the TVA's headquarters, teasing his looming presence over all of time and space.

The TVA itself has a few lingering threads of its own, with characters like Hunter B-15, Mobius, and Judge Renslayer. Mobius and Hunter B-15 were last seen at the TVA headquarters trying to figure out what's happening to the Sacred Timeline, while Renslayer escaped through a portal, possibly teasing her own ties to Kang coming to the MCU from the comics.

Considering how many open story points are in place at the end of Season 1, there's a real chance that Hiddleston is being truthful in saying that the entire cast will come back with Loki's second season. Of course, there are also plenty of secrets that the leading star wants to keep hidden, so the real answer will continue to be a mystery until production actually begins.

Season 2 of Loki begins filming on June 6, although the show's return date is still unknown.